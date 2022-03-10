Addressing massive losses on defensive front top priority for Georgia

There is talent left to mine among the latest incarnation of D-linemen. In fact, some say that rising junior Jalen Carter is even more athletic than those other three. Among those saying that are Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt.

Time will tell. But the initial issue facing the Bulldogs is there simply aren’t as many “hosses” minding the front as last year. In Walker, Davis and Wyatt, Georgia arguably had the three best players at end, nose guard and tackle, respectively, in the SEC. Outside of Carter, whom the Bulldogs wisely utilize in myriad ways, the newer guys are going to have to prove they’re worthy of such distinctions.