Georgia to feature tight ends other than Brock Bowers this spring

Now he’s a sophomore. And the excitement for the Bulldogs is he’s not alone. Bowers is merely the star at a top of a Christmas tree full of talented tight ends.

The good news/bad news about that position is Bowers won’t be in action this spring. The 6-foot-4, 230 pounder underwent surgery to repair a labrum injury to his left shoulder in early February.

So, what’s good about that? One, it means that Georgia’s many other tight ends will be getting all the reps through 14 practices and the G-Day Game. Two, numerous Bulldogs undergo this particular shoulder procedure every offseason and come back without issues the following fall. All-America linebacker Nakobe Dean was among those to flourish in the wake of the surgery last fall.

Returning starters: Brock Bowers (6-4, 230, So.) and Darnell Washington (6-7, 265, Jr.)

The NCAA's transfer portal always beckons, and it had the Bulldogs quite worried with regard to Washington after their magical 14-1 season ended in Indianapolis on Jan. 10. Washington is a former 5-star recruiting prospect and No. 1-ranked tight end out of Las Vegas. He came to Georgia to be featured in its pro-style offense, not to sit behind a freshman phenom. Fortunately for both him and the Bulldogs, offensive coordinator Todd Monken loves to utilize talented tight ends, and he typically plays them two at a time. In fact, even after Washington missed the first four games of the season with a broken foot suffered in preseason camp, he ended up with six starts. And while Bowers started 14 games, they started several games together, including the SEC Championship and national title games against Alabama. Washington got the nod solo against Michigan in the Orange Bowl. With Bowers sidelined, Washington will be able to hone his route-running and pass-receiving skills with the No. 1 offense. Meanwhile, Georgia remains loaded at the position. In addition to Washington, the Bulldogs return tight ends Ryland Goede and Brett Seither, and they added the No. 2 tight end in the nation in 6-5, 225-pound Oscar Delp of Cumming, who was among the 19 early enrollees who will be participating in spring ball. The future is blindingly bright at this position.

Spring Preview 2022 is a 10-part series that will take a look at each of Georgia’s position groups daily until the Bulldogs open spring practice March 15.