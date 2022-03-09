Georgia Bulldogs have work to do on special teams

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Which makes one wonder why Kirby Smart never took advantage of Camarda’s athletic ability during his four seasons with the Bulldogs. As everyone knows, Smart had a penchant for special-team fakes and trick plays early in his tenure as Georgia’s coach. With all due respect to the beloved Rodrigo Blankenship, Camarda’s combine performance indicates he might’ve made the corner on a fake.

The truth is, Smart and the Bulldogs were well aware of Camarda’s athletic prowess from the outset. Like Blankenship, Kevin Butler and many others before him, Camarda was a soccer player, first and foremost, as he grew up in Norcross. But Georgia was quite satisfied to let Camarda do what he does best, which is to boot the football, whether it be a punt or on a kickoff.