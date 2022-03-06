Georgia Bulldogs more than fine at wide receiver

Of course, that’s ridiculous. Coming off a torn ACL in his right knee, Pickens projected as a high draft pick even before he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine this past week. Now the 6-foot-3 split end is being given first-round consideration again.

That point needs to be underscored before discussing Georgia’s 2022 receiving corps. The Bulldogs didn’t have Pickens most of the season; he played in only the final four games of the season and then sparingly. And while he made impactful plays in those last three – including a 52-yard reception in the national championship win over Alabama – Georgia’s offense got along just fine without him. The fact is, the Bulldogs didn’t lose a game while Pickens was sidelined. Yet, they were one of the most efficient teams in the country throwing the football all year and discovered some very dynamic young receivers in Pickens’ absence.