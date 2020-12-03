No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs lose center Trey Hill for the season

ATHENS -- Georgia is going to have a considerable hole to fill in the middle of its offense after center Trey Hill was sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee issue.
Hill, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior from Warner Robins, underwent an arthroscopic procedure on both knees this week and will miss the remainder of the season, family members said. The junior had the longest starting streak on Georgia’s offense, at 26 games.
Hill played with pain and discomfort in both knees all season. He had intended to hold off until after the season to have them surgically examined, but UGA doctors decided to go ahead and take a look this week. They discovered meniscus tears in both knees.
It is not considered a serious injury and should not affect Hill’s ability to play going forward. However, Hill is a draft-eligible junior and plans to explore next year’s NFL draft.
In the meantime, the No. 8 Bulldogs (6-2) have two regular-season games remaining, against Vanderbilt (0-8) on Saturday in Athens (4 p.m., SECN) and Missouri (4-3), which could be played Dec. 12 in Columbia, Mo. The Bulldogs also will accept a bowl bid.
The question now is to whom will Georgia turn to play center. The Bulldogs have two good options in sophomore Warren Ericson and freshman Sedrick Van Pran. Both have filled in for Hill in games this season.
Ericson (6-4, 305) also plays guard and has one start there. Van Pran (6-4, 300) was rated the top center prospect in the nation by 247Sports when he signed with Georgia out of New Orleans.