No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs lose center Trey Hill for the season

Hill, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior from Warner Robins, underwent an arthroscopic procedure on both knees this week and will miss the remainder of the season, family members said. The junior had the longest starting streak on Georgia’s offense, at 26 games.

Hill played with pain and discomfort in both knees all season. He had intended to hold off until after the season to have them surgically examined, but UGA doctors decided to go ahead and take a look this week. They discovered meniscus tears in both knees.