Breaking: Georgia-Vanderbilt game postponed

Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs take the field in Jacksonville Saturday for the big game against the Florida Gators.
Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs | 1 hour ago
By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATHENS - Georgia’s home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday was postponed and will be played Dec. 19, it was announced Friday, one day before the 4 p.m. senior day kickoff was scheduled.

According to a release by the SEC, “the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols.”

Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, the game will be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

Georgia also has a game remaining against Missouri, postponded from its original Nov. 14 date, that will be played Dec. 12, according to a person familiar with the situation. An official announcement on the reschedule is expected today.

