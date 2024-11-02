No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs have to rally for 4th straight victory over Florida Gators

A seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive highlighted by Beck’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett on third down broke a 20-all tie with 4:01 to play.

That was followed 14 seconds later by Georgia linebacker CJ Allen’s interception of the Gators’ third-string quarterback, Aidan Warner. Aided by a tripping penalty against Florida, the Bulldogs took over at the Florida 7 and scored two plays later on Dwight Phillips’ 4-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep right. In less than one minute, Georgia turned a tied game into a 14-point lead.

Able to secure victory from there, the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated their SEC archrivals for a fourth year in a row for the first time since the 1983 season. They’ll head to Oxford, Miss., next Saturday to take on No. 18 Ole Miss. The Rebels (7-2, 2-2) annihilated Arkansas 63-31 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Florida, in its third season under coach Billy Napier, falls to 4-4 and 2-3 in league play. The Gators are on the road at Texas next week.

Beck finished 25-of-40 passing for 309 yards with 2 TDs and 3 interceptions. His six picks in the last two games are the same number he threw in 14 games last season. He has 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions for the season

Freshman running back Nate Frazier led the Bulldogs with 82 yards rushing on 19 carries as Georgia doubled up the Gators in offensive production 455 yards to 228. Frazier logged every rushing attempt but one among the Bulldogs’ backs after Trevor Etienne left the game with a first-half rib injury.

Florida lost its starting quarterback DJ Lagway to a leg injury late in the second quarter. It was the second time this season the Gators’ lost their QB1. Fifth-year senior Graham Mertz was sidelined for the season with an ACL injury against Tennessee on Oct. 12. Meanwhile, four Gator defensive backs were sidelined with injuries in the game.

Still, Florida managed to hang with Georgia to the midway point of the fourth quarter. That’s when Aidan Warner, redshirt freshman walkon from Winter Park, Fla., led the Gators on a five-play, 55-yard scoring drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown run by Ja’Kobi Jackson.

Georgia also benefitted from a bad snap on what would have been a 51-yard field goal try by Florida’s Trey Smack. The play resulted in a 31-yard loss for the Gators and set up a three-play, 36-yard drive that was capped by Cash Jones’ 22-yard touchdown reception with 1:20 to go in the third quarter.

Georgia had its own injury issues. The notable storyline of running back Trevor Etienne starring for the Bulldogs against his former team went by the wayside when the junior was sidelined with a rib injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Florida’s Lagway was carted off the field at the 5:01 mark of the second quarter with what looked like a hamstring injury. Florida was leading 10-3 at the time. The freshman finished 2-of-6 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown and had another 18 yards rushing. Warner was 7-of-22 for 66 yards passing.

Another disappointing first-half performance by Georgia’s offense and Beck sent the Bulldogs to the halftime locker room trailing 13-6. It was the third time this season Georgia has trailed an SEC opponent at the half has trailed now three times this season in SEC games, (6-3 at Kentucky, 30-7 at #4 Alabama) and today. The Bulldogs came back to beat Kentucky 13-12 after trailing 6-3 and fell to No. 4 Alabama 41-34 after falling behind 30-7 in the first half.

Beck threw two more interceptions in the opening 30 minutes of play. That gave him 5 in his last six quarters of play against 0 touchdowns – and had nearly as many incompletions (12) as completions (13).

The Bulldogs outgained Florida 222-150 in the first half, but the Gators scored 10 points on short fields off of Beck’s two turnovers. The first one came when Beck inexplicably threw into double-coverage down the left sideline for split end London Humphreys. Cornerback Devin Moore intercepted the ball and returned it to the Georgia 43.

Lagway would need just one play to hit paydirt. Florida’s Aidan Mizell got behind Georgia safety Malaki Starks, who bit on a play-action fake, and trotted into the end zone with a perfectly-thrown pass for a 43-yard touchdown. That put the Gators ahead 7-3.

Just two minutes after his first interception, Beck threw another one. This one was severely underthrown for Dillon Bell over the middle. Safety Aaron Gates returned the interception 30 yards down the field, setting up the Gators at midfield with 11:47 to go in the second quarter.

This time, the Gators needed 10 plays to advance the football. They reached the Georgia 13 before the Bulldogs held and forced a 32-yard field goal. Trey Smack was happy to convert for a 10-3 Gators’ lead at the 7:22 mark.

The teams traded punts when Florida lost Lagway on what seemed like an ordinary play. Though there was not contact with Lagway’s lower extremities by Georgia’s KJ Bolden, the freshman quarterback immediately clutched his left leg. Never leaving the ground, a medical cart eventually was sent on the field to retrieve Lagway, who appeared to have suffered a hamstring injury. With 5:01 remaining in the half, the Gators lost their starting quarterback for the second time this season.

Enter Aidan Warner, a redshirt freshman walkon from Winter Park, Florida. While he didn’t have an opportunity to do much with his first two possessions, Warner looked like an experienced veteran on Florida’s final offensive series of the half. He led the Gators 40 yards in eight plays to set them up for a 53-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds remaining in the half. Kicker Trey Smack made it with plenty of room to spare.

Smack’s kick was made possible in part because Beck couldn’t move Georgia’s offense its previous possession. Coach Kirby Smart had brilliantly managed the clock, using all three timeouts with the Bulldogs’ on defense to get the ball back at the Florida 48 with 1:13 to go.

What did Beck do with that? After a first-down completion to Cash Jones for 13 yards: incomplete, incomplete, incomplete (almost intercepted). Kicker Peyton Woodring bailed out the Bulldogs with a 53-yard field goal to cut the Florida lead to 10-6. But the 30-second possession gave the Gators time to score again.