At the start of each week throughout the regular season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will take a closer look at the Georgia Tech baseball team. Here’s a breakdown going into the week:
Record: 29-11, 14-7 ACC
Streak: Lost 4
RPI: 27
Last week
Tuesday: lost to Georgia 5-2 (Truist Park)
Friday: lost at Miami 4-2
Saturday: lost at Miami 7-2
Sunday: lost at Miami 10-2
This week
Tuesday: at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Friday: vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.
Saturday: vs. Virginia, 4 p.m.
Sunday: vs. Virginia, 1 p.m.
Week in review
The Yellow Jackets suddenly find themselves in a major slump.
Tech lost all four games it played last week and scored only two runs per game during the stretch. They hit 24-for-129 (.186) during their first losing streak of the season, dropped into third place in the ACC standings (after starting the week in first) and saw their RPI fall to 27.
The week ended with a thud Sunday in a 10-2 loss at Miami. Starter Caden Spivey lasted only two innings and was touched up for five earned runs on six hits. Saturday’s contest saw Tech fall behind 5-0 after three innings as starter Brady Jones struggled in his outing.
Tate McKee gave Tech a quality outing Friday by giving up only four runs (two earned) over seven innings, but Tech left 12 runners on base, including one in the ninth in a 4-2 defeat.
Tech’s week started at Truist Park, where it lost 5-2 to rival Georgia. The Bulldogs used 10 pitchers to quiet Tech batters.
Week ahead
On Tuesday, Tech heads to Auburn for a rematch with the Tigers. Auburn won the season’s previous matchup 9-8 on April 8 at Russ Chandler Stadium. Auburn (27-13) has an RPI of 4.
The Jackets finally will return home for a weekend series against visiting Virginia, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The Cavaliers (20-15, 9-9 ACC) are scheduled to host Georgetown on Tuesday and James Madison on Wednesday before heading to Atlanta.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Georgia football projected offensive depth chart following spring practice
UGA's quarterback battle figures to garner the most attention heading into preseason camp, but it isn’t the only open position competition worth following.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter
Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.
Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.
Atlanta airport to more than triple some parking rates
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.