RPI: 27

Last week

Tuesday: lost to Georgia 5-2 (Truist Park)

Friday: lost at Miami 4-2

Saturday: lost at Miami 7-2

Sunday: lost at Miami 10-2

This week

Tuesday: at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Friday: vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.

Saturday: vs. Virginia, 4 p.m.

Sunday: vs. Virginia, 1 p.m.

Week in review

The Yellow Jackets suddenly find themselves in a major slump.

Tech lost all four games it played last week and scored only two runs per game during the stretch. They hit 24-for-129 (.186) during their first losing streak of the season, dropped into third place in the ACC standings (after starting the week in first) and saw their RPI fall to 27.

The week ended with a thud Sunday in a 10-2 loss at Miami. Starter Caden Spivey lasted only two innings and was touched up for five earned runs on six hits. Saturday’s contest saw Tech fall behind 5-0 after three innings as starter Brady Jones struggled in his outing.

Tate McKee gave Tech a quality outing Friday by giving up only four runs (two earned) over seven innings, but Tech left 12 runners on base, including one in the ninth in a 4-2 defeat.

Tech’s week started at Truist Park, where it lost 5-2 to rival Georgia. The Bulldogs used 10 pitchers to quiet Tech batters.

Week ahead

On Tuesday, Tech heads to Auburn for a rematch with the Tigers. Auburn won the season’s previous matchup 9-8 on April 8 at Russ Chandler Stadium. Auburn (27-13) has an RPI of 4.

The Jackets finally will return home for a weekend series against visiting Virginia, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The Cavaliers (20-15, 9-9 ACC) are scheduled to host Georgetown on Tuesday and James Madison on Wednesday before heading to Atlanta.