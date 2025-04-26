Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

New England Patriots select ex-Georgia Bulldog Jared Wilson in NFL draft

Georgia center Jared Wilson runs a drill during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By AJC Sports
2 minutes ago

Selection: Third round (No. 95 overall), New England Patriots

Position: Center

Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Notable: Started 12 games during the 2024 season. ... Missed two games because of a foot injury. ... Second Team All-SEC selection in 2024. ... Ran a 4.84 40-yard dash, fastest of any offensive lineman at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. ... Played in 33 games during his Georgia career.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.