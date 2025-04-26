New England Patriots select ex-Georgia Bulldog Jared Wilson in NFL draft

Selection: Third round (No. 95 overall), New England Patriots
Position: Center
Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds
Class: Junior
Hometown: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Notable: Started 12 games during the 2024 season. ... Missed two games because of a foot injury. ... Second Team All-SEC selection in 2024. ... Ran a 4.84 40-yard dash, fastest of any offensive lineman at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. ... Played in 33 games during his Georgia career.
