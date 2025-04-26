Cincinnati Bengals select ex-Georgia Bulldog Dylan Fairchild in NFL draft

Selection: Third round (No. 81 overall), Cincinnati Bengals
Position: Guard
Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 318 pounds
Class: Junior
Hometown: Cumming
Notable: Second-team All-American in 2024. ... Second-team All-SEC selection in 2024. ... Started 24 games during his time at Georgia. ... Two-time national champion.
