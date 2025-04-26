Georgia Bulldogs
Cincinnati Bengals select ex-Georgia Bulldog Dylan Fairchild in NFL draft

Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild runs a drill during the school's NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga.

By AJC Sports
55 minutes ago

Selection: Third round (No. 81 overall), Cincinnati Bengals

Position: Guard

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 318 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Cumming

Notable: Second-team All-American in 2024. ... Second-team All-SEC selection in 2024. ... Started 24 games during his time at Georgia. ... Two-time national champion.

