BreakingNews
Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Former Georgia football player Jalen Carter was booked on two misdemeanor charges after he turned himself in late Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County arrest log.

Carter, a top NFL draft prospect, was booked into the Clarke County jail and 11:33 p.m. and released at 11:49 p.m. His bond totaled $4,000 - $1,500 for reckless driving and $2,500 for racing on highway/streets.

Carter, 21, returned from Indianapolis, where he was to take part in the NFL scouting combine, after the arrest warrants were issued by the Athens-Clarke County police Wednesday morning. The warrants were in connection with Carter’s alledged role in a fatal car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15. The accident occurred hours after Georgia celebrated its second straight national championship with a parade.

In a Wednesday release following the issue of the arrest warrant, the Athens-Clarke County police department said Carter and LeCroy were racing before the fatal crash. Police investigators found “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed” contributed to the crash, the release said. LeCroy was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition rented by the university athletics association for the weekend’s national championship celebration, according to Athens police.

The charges were announced hours after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Carter had left the scene of the crash, apparently before police and emergency medical crews arrived.

The police described a manic scene leading to the crash, which occurred at 2:45 a.m. LeCroy, 24, and Willock, 20, died in the crash. Another recruiting staffer, Tory Bowles, 26, and another player, Warren McClendon, 21, were injured.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Long before season, Georgia Tech president found football performance ‘worrisome’
14h ago

Credit: AP

In federal case, Ron Bell pleads guilty to extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner
12h ago

Georgia’s Jalen Carter pulled from media interviews at NFL combine
17h ago

Georgia’s Jalen Carter pulled from media interviews at NFL combine
17h ago

Credit: TNS

Landing Lamar Jackson would instantly transform the QB-less Falcons
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia women aim to stay on roll in postseason
14h ago
Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
14h ago
Georgia’s Jalen Carter pulled from media interviews at NFL combine
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top