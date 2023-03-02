Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants

Former Georgia football player Jalen Carter was booked on two misdemeanor charges after he turned himself in late Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County arrest log.
Carter, a top NFL draft prospect, was booked into the Clarke County jail and 11:33 p.m. and released at 11:49 p.m. His bond totaled $4,000 - $1,500 for reckless driving and $2,500 for racing on highway/streets.
Carter, 21, returned from Indianapolis, where he was to take part in the NFL scouting combine, after the arrest warrants were issued by the Athens-Clarke County police Wednesday morning. The warrants were in connection with Carter’s alledged role in a fatal car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15. The accident occurred hours after Georgia celebrated its second straight national championship with a parade.
In a Wednesday release following the issue of the arrest warrant, the Athens-Clarke County police department said Carter and LeCroy were racing before the fatal crash. Police investigators found “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed” contributed to the crash, the release said. LeCroy was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition rented by the university athletics association for the weekend’s national championship celebration, according to Athens police.
The charges were announced hours after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Carter had left the scene of the crash, apparently before police and emergency medical crews arrived.
The police described a manic scene leading to the crash, which occurred at 2:45 a.m. LeCroy, 24, and Willock, 20, died in the crash. Another recruiting staffer, Tory Bowles, 26, and another player, Warren McClendon, 21, were injured.
