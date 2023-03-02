Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants

Carter, a top NFL draft prospect, was booked into the Clarke County jail and 11:33 p.m. and released at 11:49 p.m. His bond totaled $4,000 - $1,500 for reckless driving and $2,500 for racing on highway/streets.

Carter, 21, returned from Indianapolis, where he was to take part in the NFL scouting combine, after the arrest warrants were issued by the Athens-Clarke County police Wednesday morning. The warrants were in connection with Carter’s alledged role in a fatal car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15. The accident occurred hours after Georgia celebrated its second straight national championship with a parade.