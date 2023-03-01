Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash

University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was .197 -- twice the legal limit -- and she was traveling 104 mph just before the fatal Jan. 15 crash that led to her death and the death of offensive lineman Devin Willock, police announced Wednesday.
In a Wednesday release, the Athens-Clarke County police department said UGA football star Jalen Carter and LeCroy were racing before the fatal crash. Police investigators found “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed” contributed to the crash, the release said. LeCroy, 24, was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition rented by the university athletics association for the weekend’s national championship celebration, according to Athens police.
LeCroy’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.
Carter and other Georgia players including offensive linemen Warren McClendon and Willock left Toppers International Showbar in downtown Athens about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 15, video surveillance show obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed. The players were accompanied by several members of Georgia recruiting staff.
The surveillance footage shows three cars leaving the downtown nightlife district about the same time, including the Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy. University officials have said LeCroy was not authorized to drive the Expedition at the time of the crash. Neither the university nor its athletic department have responded to questions about protocols for using the SUVs that it rents to transport prospective football recruits during their official visits to the Georgia campus.
The crash, about 2.5 miles from the strip club, killed Willock and LeCroy. Bowles, 26, suffered serious injuries. McClendon, 21, was treated at an Athens hospital and released.
After the group left downtown Athens, LeCroy and Carter, in his 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, were jockeying for pole position -- lane switching, overtaking other cars and driving in opposite lanes, police said.
Police announced reckless driving and street racing charges against Carter on Wednesday. Carter’s agent on Tuesday night declined to comment to the AJC and on Wednesday didn’t return a message.
In a Wednesday statement, UGA coach Kirby Smart said the charges against Carter are “deeply concerning”.
“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”
