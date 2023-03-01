Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash

The crash, about 2.5 miles from the strip club, killed Willock and LeCroy. Bowles, 26, suffered serious injuries. McClendon, 21, was treated at an Athens hospital and released.

After the group left downtown Athens, LeCroy and Carter, in his 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, were jockeying for pole position -- lane switching, overtaking other cars and driving in opposite lanes, police said.

Police announced reckless driving and street racing charges against Carter on Wednesday. Carter’s agent on Tuesday night declined to comment to the AJC and on Wednesday didn’t return a message.

In a Wednesday statement, UGA coach Kirby Smart said the charges against Carter are “deeply concerning”.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”