Georgia’s Jalen Carter back at the NFL scouting combine

Georgia Bulldogs
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in the NFL draft, returned to the scouting combine Thursday after flying back to Georgia to turn himself in on two arrest warrants, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Carter was scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday, but left Indianapolis to turn himself in on the warrants.

Carter turned himself in to Athens police Wednesday night and was released 16 minutes later after posting a combined bond of $4,000 on charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a fatal crash that killed a teammate and team staffer.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Carter turned himself in at 11:33 p.m. and was released at 11:49 p.m. Carter posted bond of $2,500 on the racing charge and $1,500 on the reckless driving charge.

He was seen at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 6 a.m. for a flight back to Indianapolis.

The arrest warrant was issued in conjunction with the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.

The arrest warrant alleges Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the wreck. LeCroy also was killed in the crash.

His agents previously announced that he would not work out for teams. Carter plans to work out for NFL teams at Georgia’s Pro Day, which is set for March 15. However, Carter does plan to meet with several teams and address his arrest in Indianapolis.

Carter issued a statement on his Twitter account Wednesday saying he expects to be “fully exonerated.”

Three of Carter’s Georgia teammates spoke at the combine about the matter.

Christopher Smith, a safety, was asked about Carter multiple times Thursday in Indianapolis. He responded each time by saying “no comment,” but added he’s praying for Carter and everybody involved.

When asked if the recent instances of reckless driving, speeding and alcohol issues with Georgia players are an indictment on the program’s culture, Smith said no and declined to elaborate.

Cornerback Kelee Ringo, who responded to questions about Carter by saying he preferred “not to speak on that whole situation,” did offer a more detailed answer to the aforementioned question about the team’s culture.

“No sir, I definitely wouldn’t say that about the program,” Ringo said. “I’d say different people have different reasons for what they do. To be a grown man, you have to be responsible for what you’re doing specifically. Character-wise, I don’t have anything to say on any of my teammates. Just, of course, to whom much is given, much is expected. And you need to be able to realize that.”

Kicker Jack Podlesny on Carter: “It was sad to hear. I can speak on Jalen’s character, and he’s a great dude. He’s always treated me well. That’s the No. 1 thing.”

