Breaking: UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing

In the release, the department said Carter and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing”. LeCroy and lineman Devin Willock were killed in the crash.

LeCroy was traveling at 104 miles per hour, and her blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time, and investigators have determined that “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed” were significant factors in the crash, the police said.