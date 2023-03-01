BreakingNews
UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
Breaking: UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Investigations
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Police: Toxicology report shows UGA recruiting staffer LeCroy was drunk, traveling 104 mph before crash

Georgia football star Jalen Carter was charged on Wednesday by Athens-Clarke County police for street racing and reckless driving in connection with the fatal Jan. 15 crash, the department said in a release.

In the release, the department said Carter and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing”. LeCroy and lineman Devin Willock were killed in the crash.

LeCroy was traveling at 104 miles per hour, and her blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time, and investigators have determined that “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed” were significant factors in the crash, the police said.

Credit: Compilation

