Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Injured Georgia football defensive lineman out for rest of the season

Georgia football-Joseph Jonah Ajonye-texas

Madison Keel/UGAAA

Madison Keel/UGAAA

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (99) during Georgia Football's G-Day game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Madison Keel/UGAAA) (Madison Keel/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart updated where things stand with Bulldogs injuries following Tuesday’s practice.

Freshman defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is recovering from lower extremity surgery that will sideline him the rest of the season, Smart said.

Jonah-Ajonye played in four games this season, making him eligible for a redshirt. Coming to Athens, he was five-star defensive lineman out of Texas in the 2024 class.

Running back Branson Robinson has been out since the Mississippi State game with an MCL injury. Senior inside linebacker Smael Mondon has also been out with a lower leg injury.

“I mean, I don’t know a timeline on either one of those guys,” Smart said. “So when you say closer, I mean, they’re closer, because they’re closer than they were yesterday. But I don’t know how close they are. I don’t know what it looks like for them in terms of when they’re able to come back.”

Tate Ratledge and Jordan Hall were both able to dress out against Texas. Ratledge has missed the last four games, while Hall has yet to play in a game this season.

“Both have ramped up in terms of reps. Tate took quite a bit yesterday, took quite a bit -- I don’t know how many he took today, but I know it’s more than yesterday ‘cause we had more available,” Smart said. “But we’re trying to be smart in terms of his volume. And Jordan’s done more. He still has moments where it bothers him, but I thought yesterday was Jordan’s best day yet. And I think that three-day off really helped him. I’ll have to watch today and see how he was. I don’t really remember.”

On Monday, Smart said that Ratledge was “raring to go” and was wanting to play against Florida.

With Ratledge out, Micah Morris has started at guard. Hall’s potential return would add further depth to the defensive line, which has been reliant on Naz Stackhouse, Christen Miller and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins this season.

Smart has not provided an update on whether the Bulldogs will have Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero back for Saturday’s game after they were ejected for targeting. If the SEC does not overturn their penalties, Jackson and Aguero will miss the first half. KJ Bolden and JaCorey Thomas would start in their place.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart updates status of injured Bulldogs Tate Ratledge, Mykel Williams
Placeholder Image

TNS

Falcons injury report: LB Troy Andersen is out; S Justin Simmons is doubtful
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ injury report: Linebacker Troy Andersen back to running
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brandon Dorlus is last Falcons rookie draft pick waiting to see playing time
The Latest
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Announcement on Georgia-Florida future could come ‘very soon,’ Jacksonville mayor says
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB
Georgia hoops hopes hard work shows in exhibition vs. UCF
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB