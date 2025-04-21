Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia lands Army transfer Elo Modozie out of transfer portal

By Connor Riley
0 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia knew it needed help at the outside linebacker position. It turned to the transfer portal to find it in the form of Elo Modozie.

The Army transfer announced that he would be playing for the Bulldogs moving forward. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defender has two years of eligibility remaining.

Modozie led Army in sacks last season, finishing with 6.5 sacks in 14 games to go along with 34 tackles. Modozie is originally from St. Augustine, Fla.

Georgia saw 2024 starter Chaz Chambliss graduate, as he tied for the team lead in sacks. Damon Wilson and Samuel M’Pemba left the program via the transfer portal, as Wilson is now at Missouri and M’Pemba is at Texas A&M.

ExploreHow the outside linebacker position became Georgia’s most glaring transfer portal need

As for what Georgia returns at the position, Gabe Harris is the only player with real experience at the position. The junior missed spring practice as he recovered from labrum surgery. Harris could also help out at defensive line with Modozie now in the fold.

Quintavius Johnson got the bulk of first-team reps this spring. He is entering his sophomore season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been encouraged by Johnson’s development, but acknowledged Georgia needed more at the position.

“When you’re thrust out there into action against experienced tackles, an offense that moves and motions and you have to adjust,” Smart said. “I’m proud of Q, I want to be clear on that. But he has to get better to be at the level of, let’s call it like it is, he’s gotta be where Chaz was, or Azeez (Ojulari) was, or Nolan (Smith) was. He’s not there. He has the ability to be there, but he is not there yet. And I like Q because he works really hard. And then we got a bunch of young guys at that position.”

Georgia signed Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon as members of the 2025 signing class. The Bulldogs also moved Kris Jones from inside linebacker to outside linebacker.

In the winter transfer window, Georgia added six players. To date, the Bulldogs have had 15 players depart the program via the transfer portal, with three doing so this spring. Running back Branson Robinson, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley have all taken advantage of the spring transfer portal, which closes on April 25.

Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal

Listed in order of when the player entered the transfer portal

Bulldogs added from the transfer portal

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Follow Connor Riley on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel (right) taks to Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (center) and tight end Miles Kitselman during their game Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Wade Payne/AP 2024)

Credit: AP

OPINION

Nico Iamaleava transfer is a case study for college football’s challenges

Until House v. NCAA is settled and a salary cap for college football takes effect, NIL negotiations will be the Wild West. For quarterbacks, that may always be the case.

Georgia reserve cornerback undergoes ACL surgery

Afer being spotted on crutches during G-Day, the Bulldog shared on his Instagram story that he had successful ACL surgery on Wednesday.

Georgia RB Branson Robinson plans to enter transfer portal

The Latest

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel (right) taks to Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (center) and tight end Miles Kitselman during their game Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Wade Payne/AP 2024)

Credit: AP

OPINION

Nico Iamaleava transfer is a case study for college football’s challenges

Suspended Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle plans to enter transfer portal

Georgia reserve cornerback undergoes ACL surgery

Featured

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain

The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash

Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.

Keyatta Mincey Parker is planting seeds of community for Atlanta bartenders