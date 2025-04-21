Georgia lands Army transfer Elo Modozie out of transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia knew it needed help at the outside linebacker position. It turned to the transfer portal to find it in the form of Elo Modozie.
The Army transfer announced that he would be playing for the Bulldogs moving forward. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defender has two years of eligibility remaining.
Modozie led Army in sacks last season, finishing with 6.5 sacks in 14 games to go along with 34 tackles. Modozie is originally from St. Augustine, Fla.
Georgia saw 2024 starter Chaz Chambliss graduate, as he tied for the team lead in sacks. Damon Wilson and Samuel M’Pemba left the program via the transfer portal, as Wilson is now at Missouri and M’Pemba is at Texas A&M.
As for what Georgia returns at the position, Gabe Harris is the only player with real experience at the position. The junior missed spring practice as he recovered from labrum surgery. Harris could also help out at defensive line with Modozie now in the fold.
Quintavius Johnson got the bulk of first-team reps this spring. He is entering his sophomore season.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been encouraged by Johnson’s development, but acknowledged Georgia needed more at the position.
“When you’re thrust out there into action against experienced tackles, an offense that moves and motions and you have to adjust,” Smart said. “I’m proud of Q, I want to be clear on that. But he has to get better to be at the level of, let’s call it like it is, he’s gotta be where Chaz was, or Azeez (Ojulari) was, or Nolan (Smith) was. He’s not there. He has the ability to be there, but he is not there yet. And I like Q because he works really hard. And then we got a bunch of young guys at that position.”
Georgia signed Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon as members of the 2025 signing class. The Bulldogs also moved Kris Jones from inside linebacker to outside linebacker.
In the winter transfer window, Georgia added six players. To date, the Bulldogs have had 15 players depart the program via the transfer portal, with three doing so this spring. Running back Branson Robinson, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley have all taken advantage of the spring transfer portal, which closes on April 25.
Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal
Listed in order of when the player entered the transfer portal
- Cornerback Julian Humphrey — transferred to Texas A&M
- Wide receiver Michael Jackson — entered transfer portal
- Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett — transferred to USC
- Defensive back Justyn Rhett — transferred to Nebraska
- Outside linebacker Samuel M’Pemba — transferred to Texas A&M
- Inside linebacker Troy Bowles — transferred to Michigan
- Safety Jake Pope — transferred to UNLV
- Wide receiver Anthony Evans — transferred to Mississippi State
- Quarterback Jaden Rashada — entered transfer portal
- Outside linebacker Damon Wilson — transferred to Missouri
- Defensive back Collin Gill — transferred to Charlotte
- Quarterback Carson Beck — transferred to Miami
- Running back Branson Robinson — entered transfer portal
- Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle — entered transfer portal
- Offensive lineman Marques Easley — entered transfer portal
Bulldogs added from the transfer portal
- USC safety Zion Branch — transferred to Georgia
- USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch — transferred to Georgia
- Miami safety Jaden Harris — transferred to Georgia
- Alabama-Birmingham safety Adrian Maddox — transferred to Georgia
- Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas — transferred to Georgia
- Vanderbilt running back Micah Bell — transferred to Georgia
- Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie — transferred to Georgia
