Georgia lands Army transfer Elo Modozie out of transfer portal

Modozie led Army in sacks last season, finishing with 6.5 sacks in 14 games to go along with 34 tackles. Modozie is originally from St. Augustine, Fla.

Georgia saw 2024 starter Chaz Chambliss graduate, as he tied for the team lead in sacks. Damon Wilson and Samuel M’Pemba left the program via the transfer portal, as Wilson is now at Missouri and M’Pemba is at Texas A&M.

As for what Georgia returns at the position, Gabe Harris is the only player with real experience at the position. The junior missed spring practice as he recovered from labrum surgery. Harris could also help out at defensive line with Modozie now in the fold.

Quintavius Johnson got the bulk of first-team reps this spring. He is entering his sophomore season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been encouraged by Johnson’s development, but acknowledged Georgia needed more at the position.

“When you’re thrust out there into action against experienced tackles, an offense that moves and motions and you have to adjust,” Smart said. “I’m proud of Q, I want to be clear on that. But he has to get better to be at the level of, let’s call it like it is, he’s gotta be where Chaz was, or Azeez (Ojulari) was, or Nolan (Smith) was. He’s not there. He has the ability to be there, but he is not there yet. And I like Q because he works really hard. And then we got a bunch of young guys at that position.”

Georgia signed Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon as members of the 2025 signing class. The Bulldogs also moved Kris Jones from inside linebacker to outside linebacker.

In the winter transfer window, Georgia added six players. To date, the Bulldogs have had 15 players depart the program via the transfer portal, with three doing so this spring. Running back Branson Robinson, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley have all taken advantage of the spring transfer portal, which closes on April 25.

