Georgia defensive back becomes fourth Bulldog to enter transfer portal this spring

Chris Peal bounced between cornerback and safety while playing in Athens.
Georgia defensive back Chris Peal (27), shown during the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2023, will finish his college football career somewhere other than in Athens. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley
47 minutes ago

Another Georgia Bulldog has gone into the transfer portal, as defensive back Chris Peal plans to finish his career elsewhere.

Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports were the first to report the news.

Peal joined Georgia as a member of its 2023 signing class out of Charlotte, North Carolina. With him exiting the program, 13 of Georgia’s 26 signees that year will not be playing for the team next season.

Peal bounced between cornerback and safety during his time in Athens. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Peal appeared in four games last season for Georgia.

He becomes the first defensive player to enter the transfer portal this spring. On the offense, running back Branson Robinson, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley have all gone into the transfer portal. Tuggle announced his transfer to Purdue on Monday.

In total, 16 players have now entered the transfer portal from Georgia since the end of the 2024 season. Georgia has brought in nine players via the portal, including three defensive backs in Adrian Maddox, Zion Branch and Jaden Harris.

Georgia does have to replace three starters in its secondary, yet Peal was not much of a factor this spring at either the safety or cornerback position battles.

The transfer portal closes April 25. Peal will not be able to transfer to another SEC school because of conference rules.

