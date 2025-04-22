Another Georgia Bulldog has gone into the transfer portal, as defensive back Chris Peal plans to finish his career elsewhere.
Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports were the first to report the news.
Peal joined Georgia as a member of its 2023 signing class out of Charlotte, North Carolina. With him exiting the program, 13 of Georgia’s 26 signees that year will not be playing for the team next season.
Peal bounced between cornerback and safety during his time in Athens. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Peal appeared in four games last season for Georgia.
He becomes the first defensive player to enter the transfer portal this spring. On the offense, running back Branson Robinson, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley have all gone into the transfer portal. Tuggle announced his transfer to Purdue on Monday.
In total, 16 players have now entered the transfer portal from Georgia since the end of the 2024 season. Georgia has brought in nine players via the portal, including three defensive backs in Adrian Maddox, Zion Branch and Jaden Harris.
Georgia does have to replace three starters in its secondary, yet Peal was not much of a factor this spring at either the safety or cornerback position battles.
The transfer portal closes April 25. Peal will not be able to transfer to another SEC school because of conference rules.
Georgia football players who entered the transfer portal
- Cornerback Julian Humphrey — transferred to Texas A&M
- Wide receiver Michael Jackson — transferred to Purdue
- Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett — transferred to USC
- Defensive back Justyn Rhett — transferred to Nebraska
- Outside linebacker Samuel M’Pemba — transferred to Texas A&M
- Inside linebacker Troy Bowles — transferred to Michigan
- Safety Jake Pope — transferred to UNLV
- Wide receiver Anthony Evans — transferred to Mississippi State
- Quarterback Jaden Rashada — entered transfer portal
- Outside linebacker Damon Wilson — transferred to Missouri
- Defensive back Collin Gill — transferred to Charlotte
- Quarterback Carson Beck — transferred to Miami
- Running back Branson Robinson — entered the transfer portal
- Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle — transferred to Purdue
- Offensive lineman Marques Easley — entered transfer portal
- Defensive back Chris Peal — entered transfer portal
Georgia football players added from the transfer portal
- USC safety Zion Branch — transferred to Georgia
- USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch — transferred to Georgia
- Miami safety Jaden Harris — transferred to Georgia
- Alabama-Birmingham safety Adrian Maddox — transferred to Georgia
- Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas — transferred to Georgia
- Vanderbilt running back Micah Bell — transferred to Georgia
- Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie — transferred to Georgia
- Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton — transferred to Georgia
- Illinois running back Joshua McCray — transferred to Georgia
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter
Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.
Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.
Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.