Los Angeles Rams select Georgia's Stetson Bennett in fourth round of draft
Georgia's Stetson Bennett selected with 128th pick in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

STETSON BENNETT IV

Selection: Fourth round (No. 128th overall), Los Angeles Rams

Position: Quarterback

Ht., wt.: 5-11, 190

Class: Senior

Hometown: Blackshear

Notable: Georgia’s only starting QB to lead the Bulldogs to two national championships. … Also famous for playing six seasons of college football and that he won offensive MVP awards in all four College Football Playoff games that he played in. … Passed for 8,428 yards over the four seasons in which he saw action for the Bulldogs, including 4,127 in the final one.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

