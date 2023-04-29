Georgia’s Stetson Bennett selected with 128th pick in NFL draft

STETSON BENNETT IV
Selection: Fourth round (No. 128th overall), Los Angeles Rams
Position: Quarterback
Ht., wt.: 5-11, 190
Class: Senior
Hometown: Blackshear
Notable: Georgia’s only starting QB to lead the Bulldogs to two national championships. … Also famous for playing six seasons of college football and that he won offensive MVP awards in all four College Football Playoff games that he played in. … Passed for 8,428 yards over the four seasons in which he saw action for the Bulldogs, including 4,127 in the final one.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
The Latest