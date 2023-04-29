BreakingNews
Los Angeles Rams select Georgia’s Stetson Bennett in fourth round of draft
Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is going to the Los Angeles Rams, where he will back up Bulldogs great Matthew Stafford.

The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday, taking him with the 128th overall pick, the 26th in the round. Bennett became a UGA legend as the quarterback of Georgia’s only back-to-back national championships, winning titles in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Also Saturday, the Eagles added to their cache of former Bulldogs, this time choosing defensive back Kelee Ringo in the fourth round, the 105th overall pick. He joins defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith, who were drafted by the Eagles in the first round Thursday night. Ringo himself made one of the iconic plays in Georgia history, a pick-six against Alabama in the national championship game in January 2022 that sealed the Bulldogs’ victory.

Last year, the Eagles drafted defensive players Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean from Georgia, and on Saturday, they traded for former UGA running back D’Andre Swift.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

