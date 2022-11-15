Georgia’s Kearis Jackson worried about winning, not stats

Jackson has tallied 246 receiving yards, fifth-most on the team behind tight end Brock Bowers (615), wide receiver Ladd McConkey (578), tight end Darnell Washington (392) and running back Kenny McIntosh (322). With so many talented skill position players on the roster, it’s hard for one guy to steal the spotlight.

But Jackson doesn’t mind one bit, based on what he had to say Monday. He’s happy to take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves.

“I never was the one to ask for targets,” Jackson said. “I play my role and just was happy with it. I know I’ve stayed patient, I’m a very unselfish guy, so I just knew whenever that opportunity would come, I was going to capitalize on it because I played in big games before. I’ve been here long enough to know how things go here. I’m just excited that when I do get an opportunity to capitalize on that, not only am I doing this for myself, but also I’m doing it for my team as well. (NFL teams) aren’t only looking at what you could do with the ball in your hands, you’re looking at what you do outside with the ball not in your hands.

“I know I’m a great blocker, I can help have guys in the right position, I’ll just be a vocal leader, being a leader on the field, just trying to make sure I be the best version of myself that I could be because, at the same time, it’s not about just getting the football every time. You can get the football 100 times in the game and still lose. So, what would that help you with? So, as long as we keep winning, I’m excited. I’m not tripping over targets being thrown my way, I’m just excited to be a part of something great.”

You’ve also got the success of Georgia’s tight ends, namely Bowers and Washington, factoring in. But Jackson sees those two as a strength for the offense, which is the second-highest scoring offense in the SEC at 40.6 points per game.

“If something is working, why stop it?” Jackson said, complimenting the duo. “That’s my mindset. I’m here to win games. I’m not here to have 1,000 yards, 20 touchdowns. I know if I wanted to come in for that, I would have went somewhere else, but I’m trying to put championship years on our walls and trying to be a national champion, an SEC champion, so whatever (offensive coordinator Todd) Monken feels like is going to put us in the best position to win, I’m down for it. I’m a team player.”

