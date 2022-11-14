11 weeks later, Georgia Bulldogs ‘hopeful’ for A.D. Mitchell’s return

Smith, who injured his ankle during preseason camp, underwent the procedure and has played in the Bulldogs’ last six games. Smith had a 52-yard catch in Georgia’s win over then-No. 1 Tennessee two weeks ago.

“That wasn’t an option for him,” Smart said of Mitchell. “So, it’s been frustrating for him. He wants to get back. He works really hard at it.”

There is some thought that Mitchell, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore from Missouri City, Texas, might’ve tried to come back too early. After sitting out for three weeks, he tried to come back in Game 6 against Auburn. But he got in only for a few plays before having to come back out. Mitchell hasn’t played since.

“The MRIs and X-rays don’t show anything,” Smart said. “He thinks he might’ve tweaked it some (vs. Auburn), and that slowed his progress. But it’s a pain-in-the-butt injury.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) have managed without him. Georgia enters Week 12 ranked third in the SEC in passing offense (317.1 ypg). Junior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and freshman Dillon Bell each have gotten four starts at Mitchell’s “X” position. Rosemy-Jacksaint is fifth on the team with 21 catches for 241 yards and one touchdown. Bell is seventh with 16 for 151 and two scores.

Mitchell was third on the team last year with 426 yards on 29 receptions. He scored four touchdowns, including the game-winning 40-yard score against Alabama in the national championship game in January.

The rest of the injury news Monday was fairly encouraging for Georgia. That starts with Javon Bullard.

The Bulldogs’ starter at the star position is expected to be available to play Saturday at Kentucky. He left the Mississippi State game – twice – with what initially was described as a knee injury. Actually, it was a “lower-leg contusion.”

“It’s, like, below the knee,” Smart said. “I think he’s going to be fine. He was limited a little bit (Sunday) in some of the workout stuff they did. But we fully expect he’s going to be able to play.”

That’s welcome news for a Georgia team that seems to have been losing a starter a week for several weeks now. The Bulldogs will have to play the rest of the season with outside linebacker and defensive captain Nolan Smith, who tore a chest muscle Oct. 29 against Florida. Georgia lost Dan Jackson, a key reserve at safety and special teams starter, to a season-ending foot injury the previous week.

But some key players are getting back, too. Preseason All-American Jalen Carter returned from a knee sprain against the Gators and has been a dominating force on Georgia’s defensive line. Starting left guard Xavier Truss returned to action last Saturday against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are hopeful that reserve tackle Amarius Mims will be able to come back from a knee sprain this week.

Meanwhile, if Mitchell makes it back to the field, he probably won’t be his old self, just yet.

“He was better last week than he was every week previously,” Smart said. “He actually got to do individual drills last week. … I don’t know where he is this week because I haven’t seen him yet, but he was not where he could come out of breaks and do the kinds of things you need to do to play receiver, and that’s tough.”