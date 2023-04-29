X

Georgia’s Darnell Washington selected with 93rd pick in NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

DARNELL WASHINGTON

Selection: Third round (No. 93 overall), Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: Tight end

Ht., wt.: 6-7, 270

Class: Junior

Hometown: Las Vegas

Notable: Played in 36 games, mostly in the shadow of tight end Brock Bowers, and he caught 45 passes for 774 yards and three touchdowns. … He easily could have an NFL career with statistics far more impressive than those he recorded at Georgia. … A tremendous athlete remembered for leaping to hurdle an Oregon defender in the 2022 season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

