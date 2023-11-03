Georgia-Missouri: TV, online, radio information

The game is the first of what projects to be a challenging three-game stretch, followed by a home game versus Ole Miss and a trip to Tennessee, each of whom is ranked in the top 20 in the CFP. The Rebels are at No. 10, the Volunteers at No. 17.

The undefeated Bulldogs look to continue the roll they’re on after a 23-point win over Florida. Missouri gave Georgia a tough fight in their game last season, though, and will try to complete the job Saturday.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 2 Georgia 8-0 (5-0 SEC), No. 12 Missouri 7-1 (3-1 SEC)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Rich Waltz will handle play-by-play, with Aaron Taylor as the analyst and Amanda Guerra as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by Learfield. Chris Hassel is handling the play-by-play, and Mike Golic Jr. is the analyst.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 191 (Georgia)/Ch. 192 (Missouri).