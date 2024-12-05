Yellow Jackets move to 8-0, knock off Mississippi State

Tech would gain its largest lead of the game off a Dunn 3-pointer with 4:33 on the clock in the third quarter, but MSU’s Jerkaila Jordan posted an 8-2 personal run to erase the deficit. The teams stood knotted 57-57 entering the final quarter.

After scoring just four points in the first half, Jackets freshman Dani Carnegie came alive in the final 10 minutes, scoring 10 points. Tech would post a 13-5 run spanning 2 1/2 minutes, capped by back-to-back buckets from Carnegie to force MSU to call a timeout with Tech up 72-67 with 4:12 remaining.

The Bulldogs (8-1) came out of the break and answered with an 8-2 spurt to regain the edge 75-74 with 1:21 to go. But Kayla Blackshear converted a layup off a Tonie Morgan feed and Carnegie drained two free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.

Tech next plays its only true road game of the nonconference schedule at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mercer.