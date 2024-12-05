Yellow Jackets move to 8-0, knock off Mississippi State

Behind a trio of players in double figures, Georgia Tech defeated Mississippi State 78-75 in McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets (8-0) and Bulldogs worked through 17 lead changes and five ties in the fourth quarter before Tech hung on for the win. Kara Dunn led Tech with 23 points.
Mississippi State, who suffered its first loss of the season, dominated in the paint in the first half, outscoring the Jackets 26-16 and used the advantage to lead at halftime 39-34. But Tech hit five 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes to keep within reach.
Tech would gain its largest lead of the game off a Dunn 3-pointer with 4:33 on the clock in the third quarter, but MSU’s Jerkaila Jordan posted an 8-2 personal run to erase the deficit. The teams stood knotted 57-57 entering the final quarter.
After scoring just four points in the first half, Jackets freshman Dani Carnegie came alive in the final 10 minutes, scoring 10 points. Tech would post a 13-5 run spanning 2 1/2 minutes, capped by back-to-back buckets from Carnegie to force MSU to call a timeout with Tech up 72-67 with 4:12 remaining.
The Bulldogs (8-1) came out of the break and answered with an 8-2 spurt to regain the edge 75-74 with 1:21 to go. But Kayla Blackshear converted a layup off a Tonie Morgan feed and Carnegie drained two free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.
Tech next plays its only true road game of the nonconference schedule at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mercer.
