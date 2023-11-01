Week 10 college football schedule: How to watch all 65 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
Week 10 includes no top-10 matchups, but there are five games that feature a head-to-head matchup within the College Football Playoff Top 25: No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC, No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas, No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State. Overall, 20 games include ranked teams.
Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Tuesday, Oct. 31
7 p.m., Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, ESPNU
7:30 p.m., Buffalo at Toledo, ESPN2
» Wednesday, Nov. 1
7 p.m., Ball State at Bowling Green, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Kent State at Akron, ESPNU
» Thursday, Nov. 2
7 p.m., TCU at Texas Tech, FS1
7:30 p.m., South Alabama at Troy, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Wake Forest at Duke, ESPN
» Friday, Nov. 3
7:30 p.m., Boston College at Syracuse, ESPN2
8 p.m., Colorado State at Wyoming, CBS Sports Network
» Saturday, Nov. 4
ACC
Noon, Campbell at North Carolina, ACC Network
Noon, No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
2 p.m., Georgia Tech at Virginia, CW Network (Peachtree TV in the Atlanta TV market)
3:30 p.m., No. 4 Florida State at Pittsburgh, ESPN
3:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at No. 13 Louisville, ACC Network
8 p.m., Miami at N.C. State, ACC Network
American Athletic
2 p.m., Navy at Temple, ESPN-Plus
3 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN-Plus
3 p.m., South Florida at Memphis, ESPN-Plus
3 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at North Texas, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., No. 24 Tulane at East Carolina, ESPNU
4 p.m., Charlotte at Tulsa, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., SMU at Rice, ESPNU
Big 12
Noon, No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas, Fox
3:30 p.m., Central Florida at Cincinnati, FS1
3:30 p.m., Houston at Baylor, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
7 p.m., BYU at West Virginia, FS1
7 p.m., No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State, ESPN
Big Ten
Noon, Nebraska at Michigan State, FS1
Noon, No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers, CBS
Noon, Wisconsin at Indiana, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Illinois at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Iowa at Northwestern, Peacock
3:30 p.m., No. 11 Penn State at Maryland, Fox
7:30 p.m., Purdue at No. 3 Michigan, NBC
Conference USA
Noon, Jacksonville State at South Carolina, ESPNU
1 p.m., Kennesaw State at Sam Houston State, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Liberty, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m., Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State, ESPN-Plus
9 p.m., Western Kentucky at Texas-El Paso, ESPN-Plus
MAC
-None-
Mountain West
2:30 p.m., Army at No. 25 Air Force (Denver), CBS Sports Network
4 p.m., Hawaii at Nevada, Spectrum Sports
6 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at New Mexico, Mountain West Network
7 p.m., Utah State at San Diego State, FS2 (FS1 will televise the game if there is no Game 7 of the World Series)
10 p.m., Boise State at Fresno State, CBS Sports Network
Pac-12
2 p.m., Arizona State at No. 18 Utah, Pac-12 Networks
5:30 p.m., California at No. 6 Oregon, Pac-12 Networks
7:30 p.m., No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
9 p.m., Stanford at Washington State, Pac-12 Networks
10 p.m., No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado, ESPN
10:30 p.m., No. 19 UCLA at Arizona, FS1
SEC
Noon, Arkansas at Florida, ESPN2
Noon, Connecticut at No. 17 Tennessee, SEC Network
Noon, Texas A&M at No. 10 Ole Miss, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia, CBS
4 p.m., Auburn at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
7:30 p.m., Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC Network
7:45 p.m., No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama, CBS
Sun Belt
3 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., James Madison at Georgia State, ESPN
4 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Mississippi, ESPN-Plus
5 p.m., Georgia Southern at Texas State, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Marshall at Appalachian State, NFL Network
FBS independents
3:30 p.m., Merrimack at Massachusetts, ESPN-Plus
