Week 10 college football schedule: How to watch all 65 FBS games

Week 10 includes no top-10 matchups, but there are five games that feature a head-to-head matchup within the College Football Playoff Top 25: No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC, No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas, No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State. Overall, 20 games include ranked teams.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Tuesday, Oct. 31

7 p.m., Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, ESPNU

7:30 p.m., Buffalo at Toledo, ESPN2

» Wednesday, Nov. 1

7 p.m., Ball State at Bowling Green, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Kent State at Akron, ESPNU

» Thursday, Nov. 2

7 p.m., TCU at Texas Tech, FS1

7:30 p.m., South Alabama at Troy, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Wake Forest at Duke, ESPN

» Friday, Nov. 3

7:30 p.m., Boston College at Syracuse, ESPN2

8 p.m., Colorado State at Wyoming, CBS Sports Network

» Saturday, Nov. 4

ACC

Noon, Campbell at North Carolina, ACC Network

Noon, No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

2 p.m., Georgia Tech at Virginia, CW Network (Peachtree TV in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., No. 4 Florida State at Pittsburgh, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at No. 13 Louisville, ACC Network

8 p.m., Miami at N.C. State, ACC Network

American Athletic

2 p.m., Navy at Temple, ESPN-Plus

3 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN-Plus

3 p.m., South Florida at Memphis, ESPN-Plus

3 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at North Texas, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., No. 24 Tulane at East Carolina, ESPNU

4 p.m., Charlotte at Tulsa, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., SMU at Rice, ESPNU

Big 12

Noon, No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas, Fox

3:30 p.m., Central Florida at Cincinnati, FS1

3:30 p.m., Houston at Baylor, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

7 p.m., BYU at West Virginia, FS1

7 p.m., No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State, ESPN

Big Ten

Noon, Nebraska at Michigan State, FS1

Noon, No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers, CBS

Noon, Wisconsin at Indiana, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Illinois at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Iowa at Northwestern, Peacock

3:30 p.m., No. 11 Penn State at Maryland, Fox

7:30 p.m., Purdue at No. 3 Michigan, NBC

Conference USA

Noon, Jacksonville State at South Carolina, ESPNU

1 p.m., Kennesaw State at Sam Houston State, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Liberty, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m., Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State, ESPN-Plus

9 p.m., Western Kentucky at Texas-El Paso, ESPN-Plus

MAC

-None-

Mountain West

2:30 p.m., Army at No. 25 Air Force (Denver), CBS Sports Network

4 p.m., Hawaii at Nevada, Spectrum Sports

6 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at New Mexico, Mountain West Network

7 p.m., Utah State at San Diego State, FS2 (FS1 will televise the game if there is no Game 7 of the World Series)

10 p.m., Boise State at Fresno State, CBS Sports Network

Pac-12

2 p.m., Arizona State at No. 18 Utah, Pac-12 Networks

5:30 p.m., California at No. 6 Oregon, Pac-12 Networks

7:30 p.m., No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

9 p.m., Stanford at Washington State, Pac-12 Networks

10 p.m., No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado, ESPN

10:30 p.m., No. 19 UCLA at Arizona, FS1

SEC

Noon, Arkansas at Florida, ESPN2

Noon, Connecticut at No. 17 Tennessee, SEC Network

Noon, Jacksonville State at South Carolina, ESPNU

Noon, Texas A&M at No. 10 Ole Miss, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia, CBS

4 p.m., Auburn at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

7:30 p.m., Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC Network

7:45 p.m., No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama, CBS

Sun Belt

3 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., James Madison at Georgia State, ESPN

4 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Mississippi, ESPN-Plus

5 p.m., Georgia Southern at Texas State, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Marshall at Appalachian State, NFL Network

FBS independents

Noon, Connecticut at No. 17 Tennessee, SEC Network

Noon, No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson, ABC

2:30 p.m., Army at No. 25 Air Force (Denver), CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m., Merrimack at Massachusetts, ESPN-Plus