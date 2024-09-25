ATHENS — Kirby Smart provided an update Tuesday regarding where things stand with standout edge rusher Mykel Williams heading into Saturday’s game against Alabama.
Williams injured his ankle in the season-opening win over Clemson. He has missed the last two games against Tennessee Tech and Kentucky.
“Mykel’s been able to do little bit, I still don’t know the timeline on Mykel,” Smart said. “He’s looked good running and taking some reps, some light reps, some rush reps, some stuff he did today. It’s his first day really getting out there and doing some things.”
Smart gave a strong indication that Warren Brinson would be closer to playing this week and that he has continued to practice.
“Warren’s continued to practice, taking his rep load,” Smart said.
Additionally, Jordan Hall, who has not played in a game yet this season while recovering from offseason surgery, is still working to get back in the mix.
“Jordan’s still pushing through, but good about Warren,” Smart said. “Mykel’s gonna be close, and Jordan is still trying to get in the box.”
Georgia will provide a more detailed update in terms of availability on Wednesday night via the SEC availability report, which will be published around 8:10 p.m.
The Bulldogs game at Alabama is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, with ABC broadcasting the game.
