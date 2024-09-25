Breaking: Southwest reportedly plans to cut routes, reduce staff in Atlanta
Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart provides update on Mykel Williams, Georgia defensive line ahead of Alabama

Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78), Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13), and Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) prepare for a defensive play during their game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 34-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78), Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13), and Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) prepare for a defensive play during their game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 34-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Kirby Smart provided an update Tuesday regarding where things stand with standout edge rusher Mykel Williams heading into Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Williams injured his ankle in the season-opening win over Clemson. He has missed the last two games against Tennessee Tech and Kentucky.

“Mykel’s been able to do little bit, I still don’t know the timeline on Mykel,” Smart said. “He’s looked good running and taking some reps, some light reps, some rush reps, some stuff he did today. It’s his first day really getting out there and doing some things.”

Smart gave a strong indication that Warren Brinson would be closer to playing this week and that he has continued to practice.

“Warren’s continued to practice, taking his rep load,” Smart said.

Additionally, Jordan Hall, who has not played in a game yet this season while recovering from offseason surgery, is still working to get back in the mix.

“Jordan’s still pushing through, but good about Warren,” Smart said. “Mykel’s gonna be close, and Jordan is still trying to get in the box.”

Georgia will provide a more detailed update in terms of availability on Wednesday night via the SEC availability report, which will be published around 8:10 p.m.

The Bulldogs game at Alabama is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates by wearing the old leather helmet after their 34-3 win against Clemson in Georgia's season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

