ATHENS — Kirby Smart provided an update Tuesday regarding where things stand with standout edge rusher Mykel Williams heading into Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Williams injured his ankle in the season-opening win over Clemson. He has missed the last two games against Tennessee Tech and Kentucky.

“Mykel’s been able to do little bit, I still don’t know the timeline on Mykel,” Smart said. “He’s looked good running and taking some reps, some light reps, some rush reps, some stuff he did today. It’s his first day really getting out there and doing some things.”