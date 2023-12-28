Florida State impressed with ‘efficient’ Carson Beck, Georgia offense

That doesn’t quite set the stage for Saturday yet. Florida State has had more than 20 players opt out of the Orange Bowl (for the NFL draft or the transfer portal). These won’t be the undefeated Seminoles, but rather a watered-down version. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, should be nearly at full strength (hence why they’re a 20-point favorite).

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck announced he’s returning to school next season. His presence alone will make the Bulldogs’ offense a difficult task for an FSU defense that’s missing four starters and depth. Beck has thrown for 3,738 yards while completing 72.4% of his passes. He has a 22 touchdowns to six interceptions.

“He’s a really efficient passer,” FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said Thursday. “You just look at the numbers. Having them being in a different league and having not really competed against them before – I believe (offensive coordinator Mike) Bobo was at Colorado State when I was at Marshall and we played them in a bowl game – but just having a sense of what you think it’s going to be, but not really sure. Then you go and watch them and the efficiency he’s had. Their third-down numbers, their second-and-long numbers, they’re throwing the football.

“They have a real veteran offensive line, and they’ve done a good job in the run game. They’ve really scored points and been efficient in the passing game. Their third-down numbers are as good as anyone in the country. I think what he does a good job of, too, that he probably doesn’t get a lot of credit for – I don’t think he’s a runner, but his ability to scramble for first downs, scramble for positive yards. He’s big, great delivery, good accuracy. He’s had an excellent season.”

Fuller lauded Georgia’s offensive line, which has allowed only 10 sacks on Beck (12 overall). Only six teams have surrendered fewer sacks. The Bulldogs’ offensive line should be intact aside from tackle Amarius Mims, who’s likely headed to the NFL.

Florida State is down its best front-seven player, Jared Verse (nine sacks), who’s entering the draft. It will have linebacker Kalen DeLoach (seven sacks), and defensive linemen Patrick Payton and Braden Fiske (six each).

“They protect the quarterback,” Fuller said of Georgia. “They’re probably in the top five of the country in giving up sacks. So do that. Don’t give up negatives, get the ball thrown by an accurate passer, so you’re protecting him. Then you have good receivers. You’ve had a great tight end (Brock Bowers). You put that together, that’s why their numbers are so good.”

Bowers isn’t expected to play (he’s dealt with an ankle injury and likely will enter the draft) but Georgia still has plenty of weapons. Receivers Ladd McConkey, Dominic Lovett and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, among others, are in. Bowers’ replacement Oscar Delp would start. Senior running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards will play.

“Everybody (stands out),” FSU defensive back Fentrell Cypress II said. “They have great depth. There’s not one player we have to focus on. We have to stop the run, the pass. There are a lot of things you have to focus on facing Georgia. They have a lot of players who can make plays. We have players who can make plays, too, but you’re just focusing on technique and the fundamentals because that’s going to make a big difference.”