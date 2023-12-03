Alabama’s Nick Saban: ‘I think I couldn’t be prouder’

“You know how tired I am right now (laughter)? I mean, I’m happy as hell we won. My speech in the locker room after the game was one word: celebrate. I had just enough left in me to do the dance, just enough (smiling).” – Saban

“I think when we have 12 teams, you all still will make a case for 12 more. That’s kind of your job (smiling). Just like the basketball tournament. I mean, how many teams they put in, 68? Then you have a two-hour show on who else should have got in or who got in that shouldn’t. That’s always going to be. That’s part of it. That’s what you do to create interest, which I appreciate.” – Saban

“I’ve got something to say. Georgia No. 1, right? You beat the No. 1 team, what do you consider us? What does that consider us? At the end of the day, that’s out of our reach. Biggest thing we got to do is trust the process, keep getting better. But we beat the best team in the nation considerably, so what do I consider us?” – quarterback Jalen Milroe

“The biggest thing as players that we can do best is be coachable. Coach Saban, the biggest thing I want to do is be a sponge for all information because end of the day all of our coaches are pushing us to be successful. To speak about our coaching staff, man, they push us every single day. We set short-term and long-term goals before the season started. We have to be coachable, be receptive to all coaches. Find ways to improve and get 1% better each and every day.” – Milroe

“The main thing that (defensive coordinator Kevin) Steele has instilled in us is holding us accountable every day in practice, having the right practice habits, going in practice how you play. Everything that we do before the games, everything, it’s just all a display of what we do in practice. You just practice how you play.” – linebacker Dallas Turner