College football countdown -- 7 days: TCU ready to go again after rough end to season

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season that begins Aug. 26.

Being blown out by Georgia 65-7 in the College Football Playoff Championship game is all the motivation that TCU needs for this season.

Several Horned Frogs players told The Associated Press that they haven’t forgotten that awful feeling of being beaten down in SoFi Stadium in January.

“It’s motivated us,” linebacker Johnny Hodges said. “We had a great year, we had a fun time. ... The end of the season kind of left a foul taste in our mouth.”

It would be hard to doubt the Horned Frogs.

They were an afterthought going into the 2022 season. But under first-year coach Sonny Dykes, they kept winning, knocking off Big 12 opponents one-by-one before knocking off Michigan in the CFP semifinals.

TCU was picked in the preseason polls to finish fifth, The team lost starting quarterback Max Duggan, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, as well as their best running backs and wide receivers.

“It was a fun ride go on,” Dykes said. “At the same time, we’ve got to move forward. What happened last year is certainly not going to have any bearing on what’s going to happen this year. A big challenge for us.”

No. 17 TCU will open its season hosting Colorado on Sept. 2. It won’t face a team ranked in the preseason poll until it plays at No. 16 Kansas State on Oct. 21.

