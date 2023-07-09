College football countdown - 48 days: Media days start this week

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

You know college football season is getting closer when conferences start holding their annual media days.

Well, the first one starts this week.

The events are meant for coaches and select players to meet with the media to discuss the offseason and preview what’s ahead with fall practices and a new season less than two months away. The Big 12 gets things started this week.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming media days for the Power 5 conferences (and a nod to Georgia State and the Sun Belt).

Big 12: July 12-13 in Arlington, TX

SEC: July 17-20 in Nashville

Pac-12: July 21 in Las Vegas

ACC: July 25-27 in Charlotte

Sun Belt: July 25-26 in New Orleans

Big Ten: July 26-27 in Indianapolis

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.