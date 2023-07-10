College football countdown - 47 days: One week until SEC hits Nashville

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

One week from today, the college football world – well, the one that matters as they say - will descend upon Nashville for SEC Media Days. As we mentioned yesterday, the buildup to a new season is getting real.

On Monday, following commissioner Greg Sankey, coaches and players from LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M will have the floor.

On Tuesday, featured teams will be two-time defending national champion Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

On Wednesday, featured teams will be Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky.

On Thursday, feature teams will be Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The players who will represent each team have yet to be announced. There is some interest in the participants from Georgia – like whether a quarterback will be among the attendees. We will let you know when the participants are named.

The AJC will have you covered all week with Chip Towers, Ken Sugiura, Sarah K. Spencer, Gabriel Burns and photographer Jason Getz on site.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.