College football countdown - 47 days: One week until SEC hits Nashville

Credit: Raymond Boyd

Credit: Raymond Boyd

Sports
By AJC Sports
58 minutes ago
X

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

One week from today, the college football world – well, the one that matters as they say - will descend upon Nashville for SEC Media Days. As we mentioned yesterday, the buildup to a new season is getting real.

On Monday, following commissioner Greg Sankey, coaches and players from LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M will have the floor.

On Tuesday, featured teams will be two-time defending national champion Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

On Wednesday, featured teams will be Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky.

On Thursday, feature teams will be Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The players who will represent each team have yet to be announced. There is some interest in the participants from Georgia – like whether a quarterback will be among the attendees. We will let you know when the participants are named.

The AJC will have you covered all week with Chip Towers, Ken Sugiura, Sarah K. Spencer, Gabriel Burns and photographer Jason Getz on site.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Boon or bust? Georgia Republicans clash over EVs 1h ago

UPDATE: Man accused of shooting Gwinnett DA investigator turns himself in
1h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
3h ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
3h ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From frosts to drenching rain, Georgia farmers battle extreme weather
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

College football countdown - 48 days: Media days start this week
Atlanta TV sports listings
Back home in Georgia, Chase Elliott looks to get back on track
Featured

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
21m ago
Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
18h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top