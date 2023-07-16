College football countdown - 41 days: Gus Malzahn back in Power 5

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is back in a Power Five conference with Central Florida prepping for its first season in the Big 12.

“It’s just the excitement of playing some of the best teams in college football week in and week out and that grind that goes with it,” Malzahn said as the Big 12 wrapped up its football media days last week. “That’s what excites me. Just the profile of our program taking that next step.”

Malzahn is going into his third season at UCF, which followed his eight consecutive winning seasons in the SEC. The Tigers made it to the BCS championship game in his 2013 debut season, the year before the start of the four-team College Football Playoff.

UCF proclaimed itself national champion after going undefeated in 2017 and beating Malzahn’s Auburn squad in the Peach Bowl while one-loss Alabama won the CFP title game. The Knights, who left the American Athletic Conference with Cincinnati and Houston, have gone 18-9 overall under Malzahn with a 2-3 record against Power Five teams.

With the four additions coming a year before Oklahoma and Texas leave for the SEC, the Big 12 will have 14 teams this season. The conference now spreads over three time zones with schools from eight different states, stretching from Utah to West Virginia to Florida.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Herschel Walker still sits on a mountain of campaign cash after Senate loss2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hampton residents stunned by 4 shooting deaths in peaceful neighborhood
30m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: I-75, here’s your unlucky sign
2h ago

RHONE | Museum tells story of Africatown, its people and the crime that started it all
3h ago

RHONE | Museum tells story of Africatown, its people and the crime that started it all
3h ago

It’s unclear how much ‘unborn dependent’ tax benefit affects Georgia revenue
2h ago
The Latest

Atlanta Dream players combine to score 40 points in WNBA All-Star Game
9h ago
College football countdown - 42 days: Jeremy Pruitt gets show-cause order
Watch: WNBA player hits 20 straight 3-pointers in All-Star game competition
Featured

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
14h ago
Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top