College football countdown - 39 days: Georgia’s turn at SEC Media Days

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

It’s Georgia’s turn to take the stage at the SEC Media Days on Tuesday in Nashville. The event runs through Thursday.

Georgia will be in the first session with coach Kirby Smart joined by players Brock Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran and Kamri Lassiter.

They will be joined in the opening session by Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, who just got a contract extension, and players Ethan Barr, Jaylen Mahoney and Will Sheppard.

The afternoon session will feature Auburn with coach Hugh Freeze and players Luke Deal, Elijah McAllister and Kameron Stutts and Mississippi State with coach Zach Arnett and players Jaden Crumedy, Jo’quavious Marks and Will Rogers.

*The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have full coverage of the day’s event with four reporters on the scene. Look for the stories, videos and photos by Chip Towers, Ken Sugiura, Gabriel Burns, Sarah K. Spencer and Jason Getz on ajc.com and our printed and e-Paper editions.

We’ll bring you the lineup of each day’s events as we go along.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.