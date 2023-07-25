College football countdown - 32 days: ACC Media Days kicks off

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

ACC Media Days kick off in Charlotte today with Georgia Tech on the opening docket.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will open the three-day event with his press conference that begins at 9:30 a.m.

The rest of the schedule:

*Syracuse coach Dino Barbers with players quarterback Garrett Shrader, tight end Oronde Gadsden II and linebacker Marlowe Wax from 11-11:30 a.m.

*Miami coach Mario Cristobal with players quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, defensive back Kam Kinchens and offensive lineman Matt Lee from 12:30-1 p.m.

*Louisville coach Jeff Brohm with players running back Jawhar Jordan, defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte and offensive lineman Bryan Hudson from 1:30-2 p.m.

*Georgia Tech coach Brent Key with players defensive back LaMiles Brooks, offensive lineman Jordan Williams and defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen from 2:30-3 p.m.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will provide full coverage with Georgia Tech beat reporter Chad Bishop and columnist Michael Cunningham in Charlotte. Go to ajc.com or our e-Paper.

