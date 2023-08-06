College football countdown - 20 days: Coaches with most national titles

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

Should Georgia three-peat as national champions, Kirby Smart would become the 16th head coach with at least three titles. He would join a group of eight with three each.

Here is the list of the head coaches with the most titles:

Nick Saban – 7: LSU (2003), Alabama (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020)

Bear Bryant – 6: Alabama (1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979)

Howard Jones – 6: Yale (1909), Iowa (1921), Southern Cal (1928, 1931, 1932, 1939)

Woody Hayes – 5: Ohio State (1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970)

Bernie Bierman – 5: Minnesota (1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941)

Frank Leahy – 4: Notre Dame (1943, 1946, 1947, 1949)

John McKay – 4: Southern Cal (1962, 1967, 1972, 1974)

Walter Camp – 3: Yale (1888, 1891, 1892)

Urban Meyer – 3: Florida (2006, 2008), Ohio State (2014)

Tom Osborne – 3: Nebraska (1994, 1995, 1997)

Knute Rockne – 3: Notre Dame (1924, 1929, 1930)

Barry Switzer – 3: Oklahoma (1974, 1975, 1985)

Glen “Pop” Warner – 3: Pittsburgh (1916, 1918), Stanford (1926)

Darrell Royal – 3: Texas (1963, 1969, 1970)

Bud Wilkinson – 3: Oklahoma (1950, 1955, 1956)

