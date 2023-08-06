College football countdown - 20 days: Coaches with most national titles

BreakingNews
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

Should Georgia three-peat as national champions, Kirby Smart would become the 16th head coach with at least three titles. He would join a group of eight with three each.

Here is the list of the head coaches with the most titles:

Nick Saban – 7: LSU (2003), Alabama (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020)

Bear Bryant – 6: Alabama (1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979)

Howard Jones – 6: Yale (1909), Iowa (1921), Southern Cal (1928, 1931, 1932, 1939)

Woody Hayes – 5: Ohio State (1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970)

Bernie Bierman – 5: Minnesota (1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941)

Frank Leahy – 4: Notre Dame (1943, 1946, 1947, 1949)

John McKay – 4: Southern Cal (1962, 1967, 1972, 1974)

Walter Camp – 3: Yale (1888, 1891, 1892)

Urban Meyer – 3: Florida (2006, 2008), Ohio State (2014)

Tom Osborne – 3: Nebraska (1994, 1995, 1997)

Knute Rockne – 3: Notre Dame (1924, 1929, 1930)

Barry Switzer – 3: Oklahoma (1974, 1975, 1985)

Glen “Pop” Warner – 3: Pittsburgh (1916, 1918), Stanford (1926)

Darrell Royal – 3: Texas (1963, 1969, 1970)

Bud Wilkinson – 3: Oklahoma (1950, 1955, 1956)

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

