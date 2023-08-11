College football countdown - 15 days: Big date announced

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Sports
By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago
X

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

One of the more important days in college football will happen Oct. 31.

That’s when the first set of College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled following Week 9. The rankings will determine the four teams that will compete in the playoff. Georgia is the back-to-back defending champion.

The rankings will come out weekly, every Tuesday, following that debut. The final rankings will come out Dec. 3.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will host the semifinals New Year’s Day.

The national championship game is scheduled to be played in Houston on Jan. 8.

This will be the final season for the four-team CFP format before it expands to 12 teams in the 2024 season. The championship game that season will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park24m ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Shrug or fret? Georgia Republicans wrestle with looming Trump indictment
1h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another stormy morning but dry in time for Queen Bey concert
51m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge
49m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge
49m ago

Credit: (Ken Wright/U.S. Air Force)

Study links testicular cancer among military to ‘forever chemicals’
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Dream fade in fourth quarter in loss to Storm
6h ago
Reporters’ notebook: Max Fried has two personalities
15h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
16h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
18h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top