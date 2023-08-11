College football countdown - 15 days: Big date announced

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

One of the more important days in college football will happen Oct. 31.

That’s when the first set of College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled following Week 9. The rankings will determine the four teams that will compete in the playoff. Georgia is the back-to-back defending champion.

The rankings will come out weekly, every Tuesday, following that debut. The final rankings will come out Dec. 3.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will host the semifinals New Year’s Day.

The national championship game is scheduled to be played in Houston on Jan. 8.

This will be the final season for the four-team CFP format before it expands to 12 teams in the 2024 season. The championship game that season will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.