College football countdown -- 11 days: Professor Manning goes to Tennessee

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

Omaha 101.

Peyton Manning is returning to Tennessee, his alma mater, as a professor of practice in the College of Communication and Information beginning in the Fall 2023 semester.

Manning will be a sort of guest lecturer in a variety of classes, including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication, and public speaking, according to CBS Sports.

Manning, 47 years old, had a brilliant career in Knoxville. He played at Tennessee from 1994-97, passing for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns. He passed for 3,819 yards and 36 touchdowns and one SEC title. He graduated from Tennessee with a degree in sports communication.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

There’s no word yet if Tom Brady is returning to Michigan to lead its doctoral program.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

NEW FINDINGS
Years late and over budget, DeKalb schools software transition adds $2.35M2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Trump indictment in Fulton County is multistate criminal sweep
37m ago

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Today is not as hot as Monday with afternoon storms possible
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Atlanta school board approves property tax increase
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Atlanta school board approves property tax increase
1h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

‘It’s awful’: Cobb woman grieves after house fire kills most of her family
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

College football countdown - 12 days: What’s going on at Michigan?
22h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
SPORTS INSIDER
Fantasy football: How to win your leagues in 2023
Featured

Credit: AJC

In Tuesday AJC ePaper: Exclusive coverage of the Donald Trump indictment
30m ago
Read the Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump
8h ago
Fulton County charges are a new test of Trump’s limits in Georgia
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top