College football countdown -- 11 days: Professor Manning goes to Tennessee

Peyton Manning is returning to Tennessee, his alma mater, as a professor of practice in the College of Communication and Information beginning in the Fall 2023 semester.

Manning will be a sort of guest lecturer in a variety of classes, including sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication, and public speaking, according to CBS Sports.

Manning, 47 years old, had a brilliant career in Knoxville. He played at Tennessee from 1994-97, passing for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns. He passed for 3,819 yards and 36 touchdowns and one SEC title. He graduated from Tennessee with a degree in sports communication.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

There’s no word yet if Tom Brady is returning to Michigan to lead its doctoral program.