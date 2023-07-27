Christopher Eubanks survives test at Atlanta Open

Christopher Eubanks hasn’t gotten a break at the Atlanta Open after his impressive run into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon two weeks ago.

Eubanks had to rally to edge Brandon Nakashima Wednesday night in the round of 16 at Atlantic Station.

Nakashima took the first set 7-6 (7-4) but Eubanks won the second 6-4 to even the match. The third set was a battle too, with the former Georgia Tech and Westlake star prevailing 7-5. Eubanks beat Andres Martin 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 32 Tuesday.

Aleksandar Vukic, Alex deMinaur and Ugo Humbert also won singles matches Wednesday. De Minaur won the Atlanta Open singles title in 2022, defeating Jenson Brooksby.

Eubanks and Vukic will square off in a quarterfinal Friday, as will deMinaur and Humbert.

Eubanks has risen to a career-high world ranking of No. 31 after Wimbledon, where he lost to No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the quarterfinals.

Eubanks captured his first ATP Tour title July 1 at the Mallorca Championships in Mallorca, Spain. He was a two-time All-American at Tech and a two-time ACC Player of the Year.

