Christopher Eubanks plays Friday night match in Atlanta Open

Christopher Eubanks returns to the court Friday night at the Atlanta Open after a tough match in the round of 16 two days earlier.

Eubanks, a former Georgia Tech and Westlake star, will face Aleksandar Vukic in a quarterfinal match at 7 p.m. at Atlantic Station.

J.J. Wolf, Taylor Fritz, Kei Nishikori and Dominik Koepfer won their round of 16 matches Thursday night. Wolf will go up against Koepfer at noon in the quarterfinals Friday and Fritz meets Nishikori at 3 p.m.

Alex deMinaur and Ugo Humbert will square off in another quarterfinal at 8:20 p.m. De Minaur won the Atlanta Open singles title in 2022, defeating Jenson Brooksby.

Eubanks, a two-time All-American at Tech and a two-time ACC Player of the Year, had to rally to edge Brandon Nakashima 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-5 Wednesday night in the round of 16.

Eubanks has risen to a career-high world ranking of No. 31 after Wimbledon, where he lost to No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the quarterfinals.

Eubanks captured his first ATP Tour title July 1 at the Mallorca Championships in Mallorca, Spain.

Tickets for the Atlanta Open can be acquired at the tournament website here.