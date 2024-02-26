USSF aims to break ground in weeks on new training center in Fayette County

USSF CEO JT Batson said Atlanta will be the site of a send-off game for the U.S. men’s national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He said it’s too early to know a date or an opponent.

USSF announced in Sept. 2022 that it was moving from Chicago to Atlanta and would build its first-ever training center for its 27 national teams. It announced in Dec. 2022 a site in Fayette County as its home.

In addition, the city will host the SheBelieves Cup in April and the Copa America in June. Parlow Cone and Batson toured Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday with two representatives from the Mexico Football Federation and some from FIFA as research for a joint bid between the two federations to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Parlow Cone said there are many reasons that USSF is moving here and that the city is hosting many important matches

“One of the biggest reasons is how successful Atlanta United has been here and what Arthur Blank has done here,” Parlow Cone said. “Another reason is the diversity of the city, and how well educated people are in the city. So as we’re trying to recruit a talented workforce, we wanted to be in a place where we can recruit from and what better place than here?

“So those two things combined with I feel like Atlanta is on a trajectory and so is US Soccer and so we wanted to be in a city that not only not only met where we are but where we’re going and I feel like Atlanta is just going to continue on the this trajectory of excellence and we want to be along for the ride.”

Some USSF employees are already in the process of moving to Atlanta. Rome will soon host some of the USSF’s youth national teams and extended teams training camps.

“Should be a great opportunity for us to to start making Atlanta home even before the facility is done,” Batson said.

