Things to watch heading into Atlanta United’s preseason

The only significant subtraction is centerback Miles Robinson, who signed with Cincinnati as a free agent. Also out are midfielder Franco Ibarra, who was loaned for the season to Rosario Central, and midfielders Matheus Rossetto and Amar Sejdic, whose contracts were allowed to expire. Midfielder Santiago Sosa also is expected to be loaned for the season.

The team’s starting 11, led by Thiago Almada, stacks up against the best in MLS. Depth may be an issue. The team’s roster features eight Homegrown signees and two draft picks. Just one of those Homegrowns, left fullback Caleb Wiley, is a starter.

Here are things to watch during the preseason:

What’s the expected mood in camp? Atlanta United as a franchise isn’t in “must win now” mode.

President Garth Lagerwey typically builds teams to be competitive over five-year cycles. This will be Lagerwey’s second season in charge of the club and his third window working with Vice President Carlos Bocanegra. The team mostly was successful with the two previous windows, adding striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, wingers Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva and midfielder Tristan Muyumba.

But it may feel to manager Gonzalo Pineda, and possibly Bocanegra, that the team must win now.

Pineda is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract. Pineda has led the team into the playoffs in two of his 2-1/2 years. They’ve yet to advance past the first round. Vice President Carlos Bocanegra has two years remaining on his contract.

Will Almada still be on the roster by the end of the month? Almada, a finalist for last year’s MLS MVP after scoring 11 goals with 19 assists, wants to play in Europe. That’s something he said before he signed with Atlanta United before the 2022 season.

Transfer windows for leagues in Europe are open. The windows in England, France and Germany will close Feb. 1. Windows in Spain and Italy will close Feb. 2.

So far, there have been no reports of clubs showing more than an interest (no offers) in signing the playmaker. Among them have been Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Atlanta United wants at least $30 million for the 22-year-old.

If Almada is sold, team officials said they are prepared to move quickly to find his replacement. Selling Almada would open one of the three Designated Player slots each MLS team is allowed. The team also can buy down Lobjanidze’s contract to open another DP slot.

Improving the defense. Atlanta United allowed 53 goals last season, third-most in the East and the most among the clubs that made the playoffs.

It was a bit unlucky. Its expected goals allowed was 46, meaning it gave up seven more goals than a typical team would.

Bocanegra has worked to rebuild the spine of the team with the additions of Cohen, Gregersen and Williams, and the expected signing of Slisz.

If Muyumba and Slisz can cover ground in the midfield, that will give Almada that much more time and space to connect with Giakoumakis, Lobjanidze, Silva, Wiley and Lennon in what could be an attack that eclipses 70 goals.

The goalkeepers battle. There will be scrutiny throughout the five matches on the competition in goal between Brad Guzan, who has started 245 matches for Atlanta United, and Cohen.

Guzan was frequently and often unfairly criticized for Atlanta United’s defensive issues last season. He is 39 years old and entering the last guaranteed year of his contract.

Cohen, 31, was brought in as the incumbent and to battle for the starting spot. It is difficult to know what Cohen brings. He has never played in MLS. He has been invited to U.S. men’s national camps, but has yet to make an appearance. He went from USL to Israel, whose league isn’t the same level as MLS.

