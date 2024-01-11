Atlanta United makes moves Thursday furthering new philosophy

Ibarra, 22, made 60 appearances in regular-season matches in MLS. He was loaned to Toronto during the middle of the season, in part to satisfy MLS rules regarding Under 22 Initiative signings.

Loaning Ibarra, along with the expected loan to Santiago Sosa to Racing, also in Argentina, marks the club’s continuing to sign established veterans compared with inexperienced players.

Ibarra, signed from Argentinos Juniors, and Sosa, from River Plate, were considered high-potential acquisitions that could be developed and sold for profits. Both had moments of success but injuries, competition and tactics prevented them from developing into impactful players. Ibarra had 11 appearances and Sosa had 14 before joining Atlanta United.

After loaning Ibarra, the club acquired Tristan Muyumba from Guingamp from Ligue 2 last summer. Muyumba, 26, made 10 appearances and helped shore up a defense that was trending toward being the worst in MLS. Other signings made by the club last summer included Jamal Thiare, a 30-year-old also from Ligue 2, and Saba Lobjanidze, a 29-year-old who previously played at Hatayspor in Turkey’s first division. The trio combined for more than 600 appearances as professionals before coming to MLS.

Gregersen follows that signing path established by the club.

Gregersen has 202 appearances as a pro. Atlanta United is on the verge of adding defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz, according to a person with knowledge. Slisz, 24 years old, has almost 200 appearances for clubs in Poland, including most recently Legia Warsaw. He would pair with Muyumba in the midfield.

The club already had signed midfielder Dax McCarty and goalkeeper Josh Cohen. The two have combined for more than 500 MLS appearances.

Atlanta United roster (as of Thursday)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan and Quentin Westberg.

Defenders (8): Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Aiden McFadden, Efraín Morales and Caleb Wiley.

Midfielders (11): Thiago Almada, Derrick Etienne Jr., Nick Firmino, Ajani Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Adyn Torres and Tyler Wolff

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Erik Centeno, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Xande Silva and Jamal Thiaré.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.