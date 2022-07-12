ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake

Atalanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda watches the team prepare for a game against the Columbus Crew on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The 5-Stripes haven’t lost at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 13 matches. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atalanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda watches the team prepare for a game against the Columbus Crew on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The 5-Stripes haven't lost at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 13 matches. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Wednesday’s MLS game between Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear from Gonzalo Pineda, who clarified comments about the attitude adjustment he wants to see, and Matheus Rossetto. Roberson also answers your excellent questions about the team.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

