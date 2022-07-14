Ronaldo Cisneros the warrior Atlanta United needed

Cisneros is tied with Dom Dwyer and Luiz Araujo for the team lead in goals across all competitions. All six of Cisneros’ goals have come when he has played as a single striker. He also has been used as one of two strikers and as a winger. He said he is more productive as a single striker because that his natural position.

“I think the team plays a lot to get balls to the center forward,” he said. “We see every game that whoever’s playing center forward gets chances, and that’s due to the work of the team, and there are very talented players who can play a pass in on goal at any moment. Josef (Martinez), Dom, and I, we’ve all scored goals from that position, and it’s because of the work of the team.”

Cisneros’ first goal was an example of that. Thiago Almada, from midfield, played a ball down the right channel and into space behind Real Salt Lake’s centerbacks. Cisneros reached the ball first, turned back to his left to elude one defender, and a shot with his weaker left foot into the lower left corner in the seventh minute to give the team a 1-0 lead. That’s when he celebrated by stuffing the ball under his shirt and then kissing it. He said he’s been waiting a few games to get to do that celebration.

Pineda praised Cisneros’ movement against Real Salt Lake, which attempted to play a high line with its centerbacks.

“I felt that we could have used him a bit more on those through balls,” Pineda said. “But I think he’s also very clinical. When he has a chance, normally he scores, and he doesn’t miss many opportunities in front of goal.”

His second goal, in the 33rd minute, was a lightning strike that started with a turnover by Matheus Rossetto. He made up for his mistake by intercepting Real Salt Lake’s next pass. The deflected ball perfectly split two defenders. Cisneros pounced to again take a left-footed shot, putting it into the lower right corner. It was the type of lucky bounce that frequently has gone against Atlanta United this season.

“I think given my characteristics, I like to go after balls played into space,” he said. “It’s a little bit of both, if I feel them very close, then that means I have more space in behind, and if they give me space, then with my speed, I think I can cause them damage.”

Being able to help Atlanta United is something that Cisneros said he appreciates. He had fallen out of favor with Chivas, which is why he loaned.

“Sometimes in life, we’re very happy because every player always wants to play, but sometimes life tells you not here, but here,” he said. “So I’m very happy for the chance that I have with Atlanta United. Very grateful to the club, all my teammates, the fans, the city, the sporting directors, just everyone at the club who’s been very welcoming to me. Feel very happy to be here and, my family always supporting me.”

