Lionel Messi’s status against Atlanta United being determined

Lionel Messi will be evaluated over the next few days to determine if he will start Saturday’s MLS match against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Miami manager Gerardo Martino said Wednesday.

Messi arrived in South Florida on Wednesday morning after spending the past week with Argentina for its World Cup qualifying matches. Messi scored in the first game to lift Argentina past Ecuador 1-0 in Buenos Aires on Sept. 7. Messi wasn’t included in the game-day roster for Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Bolivia in La Paz on Tuesday.

Messi, considered the greatest player in soccer history, signed with Miami in July.

“We have to see how it goes from here to Saturday to determine if he’ll start go to the bench or even not play,” Martino said.

It is an important match for both clubs.

Atlanta United (11-8-9) is in seventh place in the East. It has six games remaining. Its goal is to finish in at least fourth. It trails Philadelphia by four points for that spot. The Union have two fewer matches.

Messi said he wants to win the MLS championship. Miami (8-14-4) is in 14th and is six points D.C. United for the ninth and final playoff spot. Miami has eight games remaining, including two in hand on D.C. United.

Miami hasn’t lost a game in which Messi has played, including winning the recent Leagues Cup.

After Messi joined Miami, he did what he has always done to clubs throughout Europe and national teams throughout the world: destroy defenses. He has 11 goals and five assists in 11 appearances for Miami, bringing his career totals to 721 goals and 344 appearances as a professional for clubs Barcelona, Barcelona’s youth team, Paris Saint-Germain and Miami. He also has scored 104 goals for Argentina, which he led to the World Cup last year.

Atlanta United has faced Messi with Miami once in the Leagues Cup. Miami won 4-0 in Fort Lauderdale. Messi scored twice and had a hand in Miami’s other two goals.

Atlanta United fullback Caleb Wiley said Tuesday that Atlanta United learned that it can’t give Messi space and that they, like Messi, have to try to think a few seconds ahead of each play.

“I think on the defensive side, we got to be more compact, staying together being more on the same page,” Wiley said. “I think Messi, I mean, Miami in general, have a good team, quality players. I think our communication has to be better. I think on the offensive side, finishing our chances. So I think if we do that, we’ll be successful.”

