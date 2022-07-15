Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Orlando

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 28/30; Orlando 25/29

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 28.4/28.5; Orlando 23.7/28.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Six goals, one assist

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Thiago Almada: Three goals, five assists

Orlando

Ercan Kara: Seven goals, two assists

Facundo Torres: Four goals, four assists

Pato: Three goals, four assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistants: Nick Uranga and Chris Elliott

Fourth official: Silviu Petrescu

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Jeremy Hanson

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL) and Brooks Lennon (MCL).

For Orlando

Unavailable

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“I think it’s not just because of the opponent but the moment we are in the season, we know every point matters and when you are facing our rival like Orlando, you need to have an extra boost, you need to have a little bit of extra fire inside you like this is important for us and this is important for the fans. We cannot let the opponent enjoy being on our field, so I will make sure I will pass this message to the players and they understand that this game is very important for the fans and for us.” -- Pineda

“You could say that (if this is a ‘six-pointer’). I mean, there’s a lot of games left in the season, but every game is very crucial. And from what I know being in this league for the last four years is that once teams kind of find their rhythm and make a run towards the second half of the season, they finish well. So we want to be one of those teams, and we want to finish in the standings and secure a good playoff position.” -- Amar Sejdic

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right fullback Aiden McFadden

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Ronaldo Cisneros

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE