Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Orlando

Atlanta United (6-8-5) will play Orlando (8-5-6) at home in an MLS game Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:08 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Orlando’s Oscar Pareja
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 5-2-3; Orlando on road 3-2-5
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 28/30; Orlando 25/29
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 28.4/28.5; Orlando 23.7/28.7
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Six goals, one assist
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Thiago Almada: Three goals, five assists
Orlando
Ercan Kara: Seven goals, two assists
Facundo Torres: Four goals, four assists
Pato: Three goals, four assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Victor Rivas
Assistants: Nick Uranga and Chris Elliott
Fourth official: Silviu Petrescu
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
AVAR: Jeremy Hanson
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL) and Brooks Lennon (MCL).
For Orlando
Unavailable
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“I think it’s not just because of the opponent but the moment we are in the season, we know every point matters and when you are facing our rival like Orlando, you need to have an extra boost, you need to have a little bit of extra fire inside you like this is important for us and this is important for the fans. We cannot let the opponent enjoy being on our field, so I will make sure I will pass this message to the players and they understand that this game is very important for the fans and for us.” -- Pineda
“You could say that (if this is a ‘six-pointer’). I mean, there’s a lot of games left in the season, but every game is very crucial. And from what I know being in this league for the last four years is that once teams kind of find their rhythm and make a run towards the second half of the season, they finish well. So we want to be one of those teams, and we want to finish in the standings and secure a good playoff position.” -- Amar Sejdic
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right fullback Aiden McFadden
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Midfielder Marcelino Moreno
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Ronaldo Cisneros
