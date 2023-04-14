Info to know: Atlanta United at Toronto

Toronto goals for/against: 8/7

Toronto expected goals for/against: 7.5/7.4

Atlanta United goals for/against: 14/10

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 10.4/7.4

Previous meeting this season: Teams drew 1-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Toronto key players

Federico Berndardeschi: Three goals, one assist

Mark-Anthony Kaye: Two goals

Michael Bradley: One goal, one assist

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Four goals, five assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Three goals

Caleb Wiley: Three goals, two assists

Talking points

1. How will replacing Brad Guzan affect the team? Quentin Westberg will get the start in goal in place of Guzan, who suffered a torn MCL in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at NYCFC. Guzan was more than just the team’s goalkeeper, he was the vocal leader and the guy in the locker room who would encourage teammates when needed.

2. Who will replace Franco Ibarra? Pineda has three options: Santiago Sosa, Matheus Rossetto and Ajani Fortune. Sosa and Fortune are the more natural choices if Pineda wants more defense. Rossetto would be the more offensive-focused choice.

3. Will Atlanta United be focused? The team felt hard-done by referee Drew Fischer in last week’s game. That, on top of losing Guzan for at least 10 weeks, would be enough in previous seasons to negatively affect the team a week later. This team seems built differently, though. Saturday will be good test.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Ozzie Alonso (recovery from torn ACL), Brad Guzan (MCL) and Franco Ibarra (red-card suspension).

Toronto

Out: Adama Diomande (lower body), Cristian Gutierrez (non-COVID illness), Matt Hedges (concussion protocol) and Victor Vazquez (lower body).

Questionable: Lorenzo Insigne (lower body).

What was said

“I think the intensity has been very good. All of them, and not just because of Franco being out. I think, in general, every week, I see a lot of competition in different positions. Some of them, I cannot reward with minutes just because of the situations of the games. But there are many, many guys that haven’t played a minute in the season that deserve more than that. It’s just the moment of some of the players is really, really good. But they are doing a great job at competing every day. And that helps the others to raise the level. So I’m very happy with that. Actually it’s very good cultural thing that we’re changing, and it’s working, so happy with everyone competing for that spot. Especially now in the midfield, but in general, fullback, centerbacks, attackers, attacking midfielders. I mean, they are all doing a great job.” – Pineda

Officiating crew

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Corey Rockwell and Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth official: Filip Dujic

VAR: Jair Marrufo

AVAR: Rene Parra

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Caleb Wiley

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

