Info to know: Atlanta United at LAFC

Atlanta United (6-4-6) will face LAFC (7-1-4) at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at BMO Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FS1 and is free on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

LAFC manager: Steve Cherundolo

LAFC at home: 5-0-1

Atlanta United on road: 1-3-4

LAFC goals for/against: 23/10

LAFC expected goals for/against: 20.6/12.4

Atlanta United goals for/against: 32/28

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 24.1/19.4

LAFC key players

Denis Bouanga: 10 goals, one assist

Carlos Vela: Four goals, four assists

Kwadwo Opoku: Two goals, one assist

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Seven goals, eight assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Nine goals

Luiz Araujo: Three goals, three assists

Talking points

Will the Five Stripes find a road form? Atlanta United has been underwhelming on the road (1-3-4). LAFC has the best home record (5-0-1) of Western Conference teams. Atlanta United could benefit from LAFC losing Sunday in the second leg of the Champions League. The hosts likely won’t field its strongest lineup Wednesday.

Battle of the goal scorers. Wednesday’s match features two of the better scorers in MLS: Bouanga (10 goals) and Giakoumakis (9). Bouanga played in the Champions League final Sunday, so he isn’t guaranteed to start Wednesday. Giakoumakis should make his second consecutive start.

Soft goals. Atlanta United has given up the second-most goals of any team in MLS. Manager Gonzalo Pineda said it’s not the volume of chances created against them, but the quality. Atlanta United hasn’t helped itself by failing to block crosses or by committing turnovers in dangerous places on the pitch.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Amar Sejdic (calf), Caleb Wiley (international duty) and Ozzie Alonso (ACL recovery).

Out: Erik Lopez (ankle) and Santiago Sosa (ankle).

LAFC

Not available.

What was said

“Every every game in this league is difficult, whether you’re playing a team at the top or the bottom. So we are focused on LAFC. And yeah, we’re focused on those points. And then we’ll take the games as they come after that.” – Brad Guzan

“It’s always a privilege to to play the team that did very well. And I have a lot of respect for that franchise, for that team. They’ve been fighting since the very beginning of their existence.” – Pineda on LAFC

“We need to be very, very good on the ball. Because if we give them a lot of time and space, we give them the control of the game, they certainly can punish. They have very talented players up front, so we will see what they present in terms of lineups, but I expect the best LAFC.” – Pineda

Officiating crew

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Logan Brown and Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Emma Richards

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Derrick Etienne Jr.

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 or Sept. 13 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA