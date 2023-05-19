Info to know: Atlanta United at Chicago

Atlanta United on road: 1-3-2

Chicago goals for/against: 15/18

Chicago expected goals for/against: 13.9/16.8

Atlanta United goals for/against: 25/21

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 19.1/16.0

Chicago key players

Kei Kamara: Four goals

Kacper Przybylko: Three goals, one assist

Rafael Czichos: Two goals

Chris Mueller: Two goals

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Six goals, seven assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Six goals

Luiz Araujo: Three goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: One goal, six assists

Talking points

1. Who will start at striker? Miguel Berry started Wednesday’s victory at striker and performed well, Pineda said. But the team got better results when Giakoumakis, who is still regaining fitness, came on as a second-half sub. Giakoumakis scored one of the team’s three goals in the second half.

2. Will Atlanta United’s wingers produce? Araujo scored and put four shots on goal in what arguably was his best match as an Atlanta United player. A day later, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Araujo was sold to Flamengo in his native Brazil. Pineda said that Araujo’s move won’t affect his commitment or playing time.

3. Keeping aggressiveness. The team broke a four-game losing streak by playing with an aggressiveness that it has lacked. It will need the same energy to defeat Chicago, which gave it all sorts of problems in their first match this season. Atlanta United won 2-1 because of an own goal in the final minute of stoppage time.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Amar Sejdic (calf), Erik Lopez (ankle), Brad Guzan (MCL), Ozzie Alonso (ACL recovery) and Caleb Wiley (international duty).

Chicago

Out: Jonathan Dean (left adductor), Carlos Teran (right upper leg) and Chris Mueller (hip).

What was said

“I think it’s very clear, and for the players it is as well. I told them that from now on they are done with me because now every time we drop this standard I will assume they’re not 100%, and I will make changes because I will expect this amount of intensity, urgency, however we want to call it, the full commitment in every play, to make plays to score goals, to save goals. I need that performance from everyone because we as a team, we really notice what happens when we don’t do that amount of effort.” – Pineda

Officiating crew

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Jeremy Kieso, Walt Heatherly

Fourth official: Corey Rockwell

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Claudiu Badea

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Ronald Hernandez

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Derrick Etienne Jr.

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

