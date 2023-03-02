Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson strong in first game back

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said he thought Robinson’s timing, decision-making and angles were very good. Robinson said the next step for the defense is to keep a clean sheet. The posted two of those in its first 10 games Robinson started last season before sustaining his injury May 7 against D.C. United.

“I think that’s something Gonzo has been preaching,” Robinson said. “If we can stay organized, I think we’ll have success.”

After the win, Robinson and goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who also sustained an Achilles rupture last season, hugged each other.

Robinson said they had seen each other almost every day for the past 10 months as they rehabbed, feeling the same pains, asking themselves the same questions.

“It’s been a long road,” Guzan said. “And so to see him back out there puts a smile on my face because I know what he’s been through. I know what the road was like.”

Robinson said he experienced a mix of emotions being on the field in front of an announced attendance of more than 68,000. After he first suffered the injury, he said the first challenge was mental because “you feel pretty much trapped.” The next challenges were physical because Robinson wanted to feel the explosiveness that made him arguably the best one-on-one defender in MLS and a starter for the U.S. men’s national team.

Robinson said the only solution was to stay in the grind. That done, and finally back on the field, Robinson said he focused on staying present in the game because playing was the goal. Improving is next.

“I think Saturday’s performance was a good building block,” he said. “So hopefully, I can build on this and keep getting bigger, faster, stronger. Right now, I feel really good.”

